We develop and manufacture turnkey energy storage solutions, based on lithium-ion battery technology. Our goal is to engineer technology that both stores and optimizes energy as we shift towards more efficient energy usage and renewable energy sources on a global scale. You'll have the opportunity to work with exceptional engineers, scientists, developers and more to pave the way for the next big leap in the energy industry through our battery energy storage and optimization systems.
About the job
We are looking for a Senior Embedded Firmware Design Engineer to join our team based in Stockholm. You will work together with other FW engineers and other engineering disciplines to develop new products and continue to maintain the products during its whole life cycle.
You will join a team of experienced and dedicated engineers who are always ready to help each other out. We think you are an experienced engineer who want to work with the best.
You will
Design and develop embedded firmware focused on connected devices, batteries, and power systems.
Work with requirements, design, implementation and test
Contribute to our processes, way of working and reuse efforts where needed
Support internal and external stakeholders with expertise within the area.
About you
To be successful in this role we think you are a senior firmware engineer with a background in IoT and connected devices. We think you have experience of:
IoT and connectivity, LTE, Wi-Fi, BLE, GNSS/GPS, AWS-IOT, ESP32, ESP-IDF
C/C++ for embedded systems
Embedded systems communication protocols, UART, I2C, SPI, CAN, Modbus etc.
Development tools such as Jira, Git/Gitlab, SVN, test frameworks (unit and system level)
Python for test automation
Bachelor's or master's degree in relevant area
Fluent in English, both spoken and written. Proficient in Swedish is also good.
Swedish work permit
Kindly submit your application through the provided apply button in the advertisement on our careers page, as we are unable to accept any applications via email in compliance with the GDPR regulations.
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
