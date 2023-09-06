Senior Embedded Engineer
2023-09-06
Join us on our journey!
Do you want to be part of our IT consulting team? Right now Envoi has an exciting growth period and we at Envoi can proudly present your next interesting project.
Description
We are looking for a software developer with working experience in embedded software development. Qualities that we value highly in this team are strong communication and collaboration skills . You should also have experience in problem solving and in taking lead in different tasks.
The team systemizes, craft and test the software on the Radio Units and take joint responsibility for all team tasks. We are working with product development in C++ and the functional testing is done in Java.
What you will do
Work in a cross-functional team with responsibility from pre-study to release and customer acceptance for new functionality
Drive SW development and maintenance in C++ in a complex system architecture with SW and HW components
Take in a sophisticated system as well as fix difficult problems
Contribute with competence in Software system design, Architecture principles and Test automation
Mentor and support other developers
You will bring
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical or Electronic Engineering or Wireless Communication or equivalent, otherwise experience of 3GPP L1 or software defined radio is a plus.
At least 3 years of overall experience in SW development and architecture
Competence and experience in programming using object-oriented languages C++ and Java
Knowledge of embedded and/or real-time software
Understanding of git, continuous integration, test, product integration and troubleshooting skills
Knowledge of product development and product lifecycle management
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Why work with us?
At Envoi AB, we offer attractive packages of employment for you as a professional IT consultant, and we of course have a collective agreement (Almega).
As a consultant at Envoi AB, you have committed sales agent who find assignments based on your interest. We have customers throughout Stockholm in system development and technology. With us, you get the opportunity to work in a wide range of industries. If you have a drive to develop and be challenged with a great flexibility, then it is a good start to become part of our Envoi family.
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Envoi AB (org.nr 556984-5133), http://www.envoi.se
8091411