Senior Embedded Developer
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an embedded developer looking to work hands-on with cutting-edge software? Our Stockholm-based client offers top-tier facilities and complex projects spanning MedTech to security. Join a collaborative team and see your code make a real impact. Apply today, as we review applications on an ongoing basis!
About the role
Our client is an established technology consultancy specializing in advanced product development, smart connected solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT). They guide partners through the entire product lifecycle – from initial strategy and prototyping to final market launch within sectors such as Industry, MedTech, Defense, and Security. Operating as an independent entity within a major international corporate group, they combine the agility and close-knit culture of a smaller firm with the extensive resources and advanced technical facilities of a global enterprise. Here, you will join a collaborative, down-to-earth team working at the absolute forefront of technology.
We are currently seeking a talented senior Embedded Developer to join the embedded development team in Stockholm, focused on firmware engineering from concept to final release. The team thrives on a flat organizational structure and cross-functional collaboration, offering opportunities to interface with mechanics, electronics, and software to optimize the product functionality and user experience.
You will be employed by our client, but you will carry out your assignments directly with their end customers. Depending on the project, you will work on-site within the end customer's engineering team, either independently or alongside a colleague from the company. Because you will be embedded directly within external teams, it is essential that you feel confident in your own expertise and possess strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Work tasks
Software & Architecture Design: Develop robust embedded software in C/C++.
Hardware-Proximate Development: Write drivers, handle analog signals, and implement functionalities in real-time operating systems (RTOS) and Linux environments.
Protocols & Peripherals: Troubleshoot and optimize software under tight memory constraints, interfacing with peripherals such as analog data acquisition, motor control (PID), USB PD, SPI, and I2C.
Wireless & Certification: Work with radio technology, Bluetooth/BLE, and other wireless standards, supporting regulatory measurements and compliance testing (e.g., FCC, ETSI).
Project & Client Interaction: Drive feasibility studies, evaluate emerging technical standards, and translate complex client requirements into practical technical solutions.
Testing & Automation: Develop test environments, including automated production testing and Hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) setups within CI/CD pipelines using Git.
We are looking for
Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Systems Development.
Strong proficiency in embedded C programming and a solid understanding of C++. Approximately 5+ years of experience.
Proficiency in Python (e.g., for testing, scripting, or automation purposes).
Experience with RTOS (experience with Zephyr RTOS is a plus), Linux environments, and a foundational understanding of microcontrollers (e.g., STM32, IMXRT).
Fluent English, both written and spoken (Swedish is highly advantageous).
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Trustful
Humble
Social
Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "BXOQGH". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9966798