Senior Embedded Developer
2024-05-07
Software by Quokka AB is a subsidiary of Quokka AB, and part of Hans Andersson Group. Our company offers high-end software engineering services to some of Sweden 's leading companies within Automotive, Telecom, MedTech and Fintech. Moreover we are an innovation hub for business ideas. Within the group of 30 companies we have vast experience from starting new companies and a genuine interest to invest in ideas and people we believe in. We know that our success is based on enabling the full potential of our employees - our most important asset. Our culture is based on a strong employee focus and the three cornerstones: Joy, Curiosity & Innovation.
We are inspired by the Quokka - known for its curiosity and for being the happiest animal on the planet!
We are now looking for talented software developers with experience in embedded development.
Who are you?
We believe that you are curious, flexible, open-minded and eager to continuously improve your skills. You have an innovative, pragmatic, collaborative and creative mind-set of handling technical challenges. You enjoy team-work but at the same time you are able to work independently and drive development on your own. You have a positive attitude and the willingness and ability to take initiatives to progress and deliver.
Education
MSc/BSc Computer Science or equivalent
Required Qualifications
Great SW craftmanship. Preferred language is C++
Experience from Embedded Linux development
Knowledge in TDD and competence in test case development and execution
Meritorious
Experience in Python, Rust and Go
Knowledge in cloud technologies and tools, container/microservices and data
Experience from working with Continuous Integration & Continuous Deployment and related tools like Git, Gerrit, Jenkins, Artifactory
Experience from connectivity technologies like 3GPP, Bluetooth LE and WiFi
Languages
English, professional level
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-30
