Senior Embedded C Developer
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-11-10
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Växjö
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment description
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Senior Embedded C Developer to join our customer's team in Lund. This is a consultant assignment for an experienced engineer who thrives in a technical environment and enjoys solving complex problems in embedded systems.
The work is primarily done in Linux User Space, where the developer should be well acquainted with components such as SystemD and D-Bus, as well as responsible for areas like certificate management, user management, and secure connections using OpenSSL and its implementations of cryptographic algorithms. You should also have experience working with security, specifically PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and be comfortable developing and maintaining secure embedded systems where authentication, encryption, and certificate handling are central parts of the solution.
Requirements
-Experience, 6-7years, in embedded software development -Experience with PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) -Strong hands-on experience in C programming -Solid understanding of Linux User Space development -Relevant academic degree (e.g., Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or similar) -Strong analytical and problem-solving skills -Fluent in English, both spoken and written. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus
Duration: 2025.12.01 - 2027.05.31
Location: Lund, Sweden
Application deadline: 2025-11-14
Please apply directly through our system with:
Your updated CV
Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through email. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
Required skills
J-Unit, Test Automation, Java 21, Cucumber, Spring Boot, Kafka, MSSQL, Preferred skills, Cross border Cash payment, Finance
Language: English Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se Kontakt
Sneha Sawant sneha.sawant@progalaxy.se 0739488808 Jobbnummer
9598026