Senior Embedded Audio Software Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-07
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a product development team working with embedded audio solutions in an environment where new ideas are explored early and requirements evolve along the way. The role centers on turning advanced audio concepts into robust embedded software, with a particular focus on microphones, Active Noise Cancellation, and efficient algorithm implementation on constrained hardware.
You will work closely with skilled colleagues across disciplines and help shape technical direction as products take form. This is a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy combining embedded development with audio innovation and want to influence solutions at an early stage.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and implement embedded software for audio applications, with a focus on microphones and Active Noise Cancellation.
You will translate complex algorithms into efficient, reliable implementations for resource-constrained embedded systems.
You will collaborate with cross-functional teams in early-stage development and help move ideas into practical technical solutions.
You will adapt to changing requirements and contribute with structure, initiative, and problem-solving as the product evolves.
You will drive innovative approaches and support progress toward project goals in a dynamic development environment.
RequirementsExtensive experience in software development on embedded systems.
Strong hands-on experience with C/C++, FreeRTOS, or Zephyr.
Proven experience working with microphones, audio processing, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).
Experience in practical algorithm implementation and optimization for embedded platforms.
Ability to work effectively in early-stage development with changing requirements.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8029796-2089895". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9995350