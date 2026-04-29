Senior embedded architect
MoreWires AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-04-29
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MoreWires AB i Västerås
Embedded Architect
We are looking for you who preferably master everything from concept, architecture, analogue and digital design, schematics design, component selection and layout.
Requirements:
• Master 's degree in electrical/electronics design, robotics, mechatronics or physics with orientation embedded systems or similar.
• You have > 5 years' experience from electronic design and extensive experience from architectural work and contact with suppliers of SoC, FPGA, switch circuits and with customers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29
E-post: contact@wires.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MoreWires AB
(org.nr 559097-8341) Arbetsplats
Addiva Elektronik AB Kontakt
vVD
Peter Krantz peter.krantz@wires.se Jobbnummer
9883767