Senior embedded architect

MoreWires AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås
2026-04-29


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Embedded Architect
We are looking for you who preferably master everything from concept, architecture, analogue and digital design, schematics design, component selection and layout.

Requirements:
• Master 's degree in electrical/electronics design, robotics, mechatronics or physics with orientation embedded systems or similar.
• You have > 5 years' experience from electronic design and extensive experience from architectural work and contact with suppliers of SoC, FPGA, switch circuits and with customers.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29
E-post: contact@wires.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
MoreWires AB (org.nr 559097-8341)

Arbetsplats
Addiva Elektronik AB

Kontakt
vVD
Peter Krantz
peter.krantz@wires.se

Jobbnummer
9883767

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