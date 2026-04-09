Senior Electronics Simulation Engineer, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2026-04-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
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We are now looking for a senior Electronics Simulation Engineer to join our team in Lund!
Who is your future team?
You will be a part of the SIM team within Development Services.
What you'll do here as Electronics Simulation Engineer?
You will work with simulations of electronic systems. Typically fields of simulations are SI/PI, EMC/EMI and ESD.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a skilled teamplayer with the desire to work with simulations of electronics.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
Minimum B.Sc in relevant area
Minimum 8 years of experience in relevant fields of simulations
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB Oscar.Thuresson@axis.com Jobbnummer
9844163