Senior Electronics & EMC Design Engineer
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2026-07-02
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Malmö
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Join a global innovation leader where your hardware expertise drives the next generation of smart technology. Work in a collaborative environment that values technical excellence, knowledge sharing, and cutting-edge electronic design.
About the role
As an Electronics Engineer, you will take a central role in designing and verifying complex analog and digital circuits. You will collaborate closely with mechanical and software teams to ensure optimal product integration and performance.
You are offered
A dynamic workplace where you can mentor junior colleagues and work with state-of-the-art tools while contributing to products that reach a global market.
Work tasks
The role involves the end-to-end development of electronic hardware, from initial schematic design and cross-functional collaboration to rigorous verification and final regulatory certification.
Design advanced analog and digital electronic schematics using PADS, Xpedition, or Altium
Perform PCBA-level verification to ensure all components meet specified requirements
Manage EMC design and verification for conducted and radiated emissions
Resolve technical issues related to ESD, surge, and immunity testing
Lead product certification processes for international standards such as CE and FCC
Collaborate with mechanical and software disciplines for optimal system design
Mentor and share technical expertise with junior engineering colleagues
We are looking for
Advanced knowledge of analog and digital electronics design
Extensive experience with schematic capture tools like Altium, PADS, or Xpedition
Proven experience in electronics verification at the PCBA level
Deep understanding of EMC design and verification principles
Familiarity with product certification processes such as CE and FCC
Strong ability to work structured and meet deadlines within complex projects
It is meritorious if you have
Proficiency in the Swedish language
Specialized expertise in EMC problem-solving and optimization
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Change oriented
Orderly
Responsible
Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2QT1LG". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Östergatan 18 (visa karta
)
211 25 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9988460