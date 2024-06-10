Senior Electronics Hardware Design Engineer - Wheeled - Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Jönköping
2024-06-10
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to take part in our electrification journey for transportable products with the aim of reducing carbon dioxide emissions and increasing circular use to make our customers happy? In Husqvarna language, we call it Sustainovate! Join us and become a part of our exciting journey!
Department:
The Wheeled department has over 50 employees who are dedicated to product development and cover all the fields, from Electric & Mechanic to Laboratory design. The products we develop are both for professional and residential users and propelled by hybrid-, full electric- and petrol-solutions. Most of the work is focusing on bigger ride on products, which may be manually operated, remote or even autonomous. Joining us you will get a chance to get an understanding of an Automotive similar context but within a smaller scope which can more easily be grasped. You will be part of the Wheeled Electrical Systems team.
Job Description:
We are looking for a Senior Electronics Hardware Engineer with experience in working with complex hardware solutions for approximately five years or more. You will have a key role and the opportunity to work in a hands-on department where we decide how we develop our products. Your role will be to design electronics hardware and some harness drawings. In addition to the Hardware team, which you will be part of, we have a System-, Software- and Test-team which together develop all the functions in close relation to the products. You will have the opportunity to work with complex solutions such as Bluetooth, LTE, BMS, BLDC inverters, HMI, UI, GNSS, Displays, Remote control, Autonomous functions, large complex harness solutions and much more.
Your profile:
Does the Job description seem to fit your profile? Are you experienced working with complex hardware solutions and has knowledge of CAN networks and safety functions? Have you also got knowledge working in Cadence Or CAD? Then this might be your next step!
Teamwork and close collaboration with you colleagues both within the department but also around the company and our suppliers is a big part of your work. Therefore it is important that you enjoy this kind of set-up and thrive in working with others to find the best solutions together!
Your application
Can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, send us your application including resume and personal letter. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact
Hiring Manager - Niklas Hallström niklas.hallstrom@husqvarnagroup.com
and if you have any questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter - Kristin Sundlo Kristin.sundlo@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after you have applied?
As we approach the holiday season, our recruitment process will also be adjusted. We will review applications continuously, but we will most likely start inviting candidates for interviews at the beginning of August. At Husqvarna, work-life balance is important to us, and we thank you that are applying for the job for understanding and being patient with us.
About Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is the world's largest producer of outdoor power products including robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Group is also the European leader in consumer watering products and one of the world leaders in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold via dealers and retailers to both consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. The head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the share is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange.
#LI-CAREERATHUSQVARNASWEDEN Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
8737293