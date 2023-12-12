Senior Electronics Engineer
We seek a Senior Electronic Engineer planning to work with maintenance and customer issue resolution.
This is a full-time consultant position. It will start in January and end in August 2024.
Hardware Engineering consists of developing, introducing and applying electronics or mechanical hardware to respond to customer requirements cost-effectively using established engineering principles and standards. To use computers and selected programs for such matters as preparing reports, conducting analyses, and developing the actual design.
In addition, the below minimum requirements of education and experience:·
Well-documented (10+ years) experience in relevant Engineering field
PhD degree in a relevant area.
Competence and experience focus need to be on controllers and microcontroller designs. The work might include redesigning existing products. For example, an ASIC can be exchanged for an FPGA. A typical task would be to investigate products from our customer sites about given issue descriptions.
All investigations are done at the client's R&D lab in Västerås.
