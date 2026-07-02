Senior Electronic Design Engineer to Sigicom
Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
At Sigicom, we develop market-leading measurement technology within construction and infrastructure.
Our sensor systems monitor vibration, noise, dust, and temperature across some of the world's most demanding infrastructure projects – from metro tunnels to bridges and buildings. Since 1981, we've combined deep technical expertise with close customer collaboration, and today we're a global company operating across seven countries.
We're now looking for a Senior Electronic Design Engineer to help shape the next generation of our INFRA system and contribute to our vision of becoming the world leader in measurement solutions.
About the Role You'll join a development team of nearly 30 engineers covering software, hardware, firmware, mechanical engineering, automation, and testing. We work in an agile setup with Scrum and cross-functional product teams, moving naturally between your core discipline and the teams driving individual products forward.
Within the electronics group, you'll work across the full product lifecycle – from concept and schematics through PCB layout, industrialization, and manufacturing. Product development is driven by close dialogue with our customers, and you'll collaborate regularly across the organisation.
What You'll Do
Develop and maintain schematics, select components, and lead PCB design and layout
Build digital hardware solutions with a focus on low-power design
Design analogue circuits for precision measurement
Develop power supply solutions for battery-operated systems
What We're Looking For You're technically curious and driven to keep developing. You value continuity and are motivated by seeing a product through from idea to finished solution. To thrive in this role, we also believe you are open, pragmatic, and bring fresh thinking. We also believe you have:
At least 8 years of experience in electronics design and development
Strong background in both digital and analogue electronics
Hands-on knowledge of RF and wireless communication technologies
Experience with EMC, compliance, and relevant certifications
Familiarity with testing and an aptitude for programming
Ability to work independently and manage technical documentation with care
Fluency in English is required; Swedish is a strong plus.
What We Offer Sigicom is a stable, privately owned company with an open and welcoming culture, where people genuinely thrive and tend to stay. Our success is built on our people, and we strive to offer a modern and flexible work environment, an inclusive company culture, and a focus on individual development.
Our HQ is in Älvsjö, just south of Stockholm, where most of us are based. We work closely with colleagues across our offices in France, the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, Canada, and the US. We offer a hybrid setup and a strong benefits package.
Apply Does this sound like a role for you? We review applications on a rolling basis, so don't hesitate to reach out today. Please note that we'll be on vacation during weeks 29–32 and will be in touch after that. For questions, contact Johanna Ottosson at johanna.ottosson@ants.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8006723-2083335". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ants Akademiskt Nätverk Av Tekniska Studenter AB
(org.nr 556653-6230), https://jobb.ants.se
Virkesvägen 2 (visa karta
)
120 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ants Jobbnummer
9990239