Senior Electromechanical Engineer - Northvolt AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm

Northvolt AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm2021-07-06Do you have what it takes to enable the future of energy? Northvolt is right now looking for a Senior Mechanical Design Engineer with experience working on Mechanical and Electrical systems to join its Battery Systems department. You will be given the opportunity to be a part of li-ion battery packs and system's development while being a part of enabling an industry and a society powered by sustainable energy sources.You are someone who has good understanding of production processes and can be responsible for full cycle of integration and development of power electronics enclosures. You preferably have experience with Battery Systems development and integration within the automotive or similar industries. You are familiar with products carrying high voltage where safety is the most important aspect. You are comfortable with using DFMEA as a working method. As a person, you are flexible, aware of quality, and an individual who enjoys a highly dynamic workplace. You have structured mindset with a strong personal drive.At Northvolt we all work tightly together with a low level of hierarchy, and we encourage different backgrounds and level of experience. What we all have in common is that we are bold, passionate and in whatever area we are working in we do it with excellence. Do you have what it takes to be a part of our team?- +5 years of mechanical design experience, where part of the experience is in the field of power electronics component development- Experience in design of electronics enclosures- Experience in integration and protection of electronics- Experienced in the field of design for safety, manufacturing and serviceability- Strong computer aided design skills- Experience in design for compliance of creepage and clearance is a plus- Experience in cable harness design is a plus- Experience in busbar design is a plus- Experience from a start-up environment is a plus- Excellent English, written and oral skills- Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management- Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independentlyNorthvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our two gigafactories: Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden, and Northvolt Zwei in Salzgitter, Germany. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-07-06Fast månads- vecko- eller timlönSista dag att ansöka är 2022-01-01Northvolt AB5850470