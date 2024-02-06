Senior Electromagnetic Design Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2024-02-06
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
About the team:
Our team is a part of MDS (Motor Drive System) section which is responsible for development of Electric Motor Drive systems for our Battery Electric Vehicle and Hybrid vehicles. Our goal is to develop and deliver the best electric motor drive systems on the market for the needs of our customers. We are constantly growing and searching for new colleagues. If you want to work in an inspiring environment with innovative mindset where we lead the technology development in field of Electric Motor Drive systems and Electric Vehicle Charging systems for our market leading BEV vehicles, you are very welcome to apply here for this position
What will you do?
As a Senior Electromagnetic design engineer in the Electrical Motor (EM) team, you will be responsible to initiate, perform and analyse advanced electromagnetic design simulations. You will create and optimize tools chain enablers for calibration of models in relation to test data preferably using Python.
Utilizing your profound expertise in Electric Motor development and physics, you will lead the exploration of innovative designs and concepts, incorporating diverse Electric Motor technologies. Collaborating with skilled colleagues in the EM team and across departments, you will contribute to crafting cutting-edge designs for our upcoming products.
You will utilize tools such as JMAG, Motor-CAD, ANSYS Maxwell, or equivalent CAE tools for the development and evaluation of Electric Motor concepts. The optimization of designs is commonly performed using tools like OptiSlang or ModeFrontier.
Crucial to our team, you will play a vital role in collecting, analyzing, and applying test data from test labs and vehicle field sources. Your contribution extends to defining test codes and methods, utilizing data to enhance simulation models, and collaborating effectively with other simulation and component teams within Electromobility to seamlessly integrate EM models into system simulations
Qualification and experience:
* Ph.D./M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering or related field
* 5 - 8 years of experience in electrical driveline development
* Deep expertise in Electric Driveline systems
* Extensive experience in developing electrical motor drive systems
* Previous experience with automotive industry suppliers
* Proficiency in MotorCAD, JMAG, Ansys Maxwell, Phyton, OptiSlang, ModeFrontier
* Strong English communication skills, both spoken and written
Meritorious if you have knowledge and experience of Volvo systems and processes
Who are you?
We are seeking an action-oriented team player with strong collaborative skills, excelling in driving tasks to successful completion. Your work and decision-making style are characterized by a structured, data-driven approach. Possessing a strategic mindset, you demonstrate the ability to comprehend, identify, and adapt to future needs and challenges. Additionally, strong planning and organizational skills are part of your repertoire.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
