Senior Electrical Wiring Interconnect System (ewis) 2d Architect Engineer
Heart Aerospace AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-22
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional hybrid electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
Do you have experience from EWIS and want to contribute to a more sustainable future?
Your mission
We are seeking senior level Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) 2D Engineer to join our growing team. These are specific roles although candidate is expected to contribute broadly within the team during the aircraft development life cycle. Together we will develop processes and design, verify and certify EWIS for the aircraft.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Create the 2D routing network reflecting the physical routing areas of the aircraft and assigns the compatible system connections to each network path
- Work directly with EWIS, aircraft and system safety for pathway rules
- Prepare the System wiring layout approved by Safety team for each ATA
- Prepare the Aircraft wiring layout approved by Safety
- Follow the release strategy shown in the EWIS Development Process and document assigned processes including their inputs, outputs and process stakeholders
- Track adherence metrics, open issues and prepare updated plan
You will report to the Head of Avionics and Electrical Systems. Your place of work will be at our main office located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
- Minimum 8 years experience developing and reviewing aircraft electrical wiring interconnection systems (EWIS) across the development lifecycle
- Ability to integrate preliminary system schematics to create safety approved layout used to define aircraft wire diagrams
-
Skills necessary to resolve equipment connection issues in all aircraft environments
-
Familiarity with aircraft EWIS certification (EASA/FAA Part 23 or 25)
- Good to have experience working in a start-up environment or equivalent adaptability
-
Working knowledge of systems engineering principles for safety critical systems (SAE ARP 4754/4761/5580)
-
Good to have work experience on multiple aircraft programs until type certification
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English
- Eagerness to work with others
- Passion for aircraft and electrification of the aviation industry
Education
- BS or MS in Electrical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering
We recommend you submit your application in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
Heart Aerospace is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. Ersättning
