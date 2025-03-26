Senior Electrical Engineer REN
Linde Gas AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2025-03-26
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Linde Gas AB i Solna
, Knivsta
, Enköping
, Avesta
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Linde Gas AB
Senior Electrical Engineer REN
Stockholm, Sweden (req22898)
What you will enjoy doing
You will be accountable for electrical engineering activities associated with plant operation, project scope, detailed design, planning of tasks and execution
Review specific regional maintenance procedure (e.g.: contingency plan, yearly plant assessment, maintenance plans and inspection plans)
You will prepare equipment technical specifications and data sheets
Develop QA/QC standards for electrical equipment repair
Review vendor design documents and coordinate with vendors during equipment design and fabrication process
You will support Business Development/Projects reviewing supply specification for upcoming and/or ongoing projects
Lead and/or support Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA) and trouble shooting in area of competence
Participate in Reliability Electrical Assessments and ensure efficient communication and implementation within the region
Drive the implementation of Linde electrical safety standards
Participate in relevant platforms in EMEA / Linde Global
Direct collaboration with operations teams is very important
What makes you great
You have a technical education equivalent to at least bachelor's degree (electrical engineer)
Further you have minimum 10 years of experience in electrical engineering position in similar and/or relevant industry
Knowledge about production processes, operations and maintenance of equipment
Project management experience is an advantage
Safety and Quality minded is required
Availability to travel within REN countries
Capacity and openness for taking on leadership role is preferable
Fluent in English both spoken and written
Why you will love working with us
At Linde you will be surrounded by knowledgeable people who love what they do. We are creative and strive to move our company forward. We take pride in our people and work hard to provide an enriching, enjoyable place to work. We have a clear vision: to be the place where a diverse mix of dedicated people want to come, stay and excel. We are always improving, and because we are part of Linde, a global company, our people have limitless opportunities to grow and make an impact, all over the world.
Our values - Safety, Integrity, Accountability, Inclusion and Community are at the heart of everything we do. Through our values we shape an environment that puts safety first, where people do things the right way, new ideas are encouraged, everyone can be themselves and we support our local communities.
What we offer you!
At Linde, the sky is not the limit. If you're looking to build a career where your work reaches beyond your job description and betters the people with whom you work, the communities we serve, and the world in which we all live, at Linde, your opportunities are limitless. Be Linde. Be Limitless.
In addition to an attractive compensation package, we offer you social benefits, such as a competitive pension plan and insurance package and a hybrid workplace. We actively work towards gender equality and diversity; therefore, we are happy to see applicants with different backgrounds and experiences.
Have we inspired you? Let 's talk about it
We are looking forward to receiving your complete application (motivation letter, CV, certificates) via our online job market.
Your contact person
Linde Gas AB
Head of Reliability and Efficiency
Izabel Souto Romar
• 46 72 245 42 91
To all recruitment agencies: Linde does not accept agency resumes. Please do not forward resumes to our jobs alias, Linde employees or any other organization location. Linde is not responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes.
Any designations used of course apply to persons of all genders. The form of speech used here is for simplicity only.
Linde Gas AB acts responsibly towards its shareholders, business partners, employees, society and the environment in every one of its business areas, regions and locations across the globe. The company is committed to technologies and products that unite the goals of customer value and sustainable development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linde Gas AB
(org.nr 556069-8119) Jobbnummer
9247763