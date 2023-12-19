Senior Electrical Engineer
Climeon AB (publ) / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Climeon AB (publ) i Stockholm
At Climeon, we strive to make the world a better place by improving the climate and environment with our Heat Power modules that converts low temperature heat into electricity. Our modules contain advanced mechanics, challenging thermodynamic processes, demanding control software, state of the art cloud solutions, high performance power electronics and much more.
We are now looking for an Electrical Engineer to join our Research & Development team. As an Electrical Engineer at Climeon, you will be designing, integrating, testing and installing new products as well as supporting our existing products.
The role includes:
Electrical system and cabinet design including power electronics, power supply systems, motor/generator control systems, control and automation systems, safety systems
Specification, design, integration, verification and commissioning of the systems above
Prepare and review electrical drawings and schematics
Configuration and design of electrical drive interfaces
Designing for and verifying compliance with applicable international electrical standards and class requirements (including grid codes)
Design for Manufacturing/Design for Assembly
Power system analysis, fault/load calculations, protection
Cable sizing
Electrical safety work
Who are you?
To succeed in this role we seek someone with the following:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. within Electrical development or similar
Minimum five years' work experience within electrical development, power systems and/or power electronics
Knowledge within power electronics, automation, switchgear and inverters
Hands-on experience working with multimeter, oscilloscope etc.
Fluent in English, Swedish is a plus
We consider it a plus if you have:
Experience from the maritime industry
Understanding or experience of power plant design or ship electrical system design
Experience designing automation control system and control cabinets
As a person we believe that you are curious, pedagogic, communicative and able to work independently to succeed in this role.
Why Climeon?
By joining us, you will become a valuable and appreciated member at a workplace where everybody is passionate about contributing to making a difference towards a more sustainable world. You will have the opportunity to be a part of the Climeon journey, where you will learn a lot and be given the possibility to influence our ways of working.
Location: Kista, Stockholm Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-30
E-post: emmy.redig@climeon.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Climeon AB (publ)
(org.nr 556846-1643)
Torshamnsgatan 44 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Climeon AB Publ Jobbnummer
8340457