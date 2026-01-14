Senior Electrical Development Engineer
2026-01-14
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 650 employees and form part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 417,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
We are seeking a Senior Electrical Development Engineer to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will take a leading position in our development projects, driving the electrical engineering discipline from concept to completion. You will be instrumental in ensuring technical alignment, managing project timelines, and fostering a collaborative environment.
Your primary responsibilities will include:
Serving as the primary technical contact for the electrical team in project meetings and presenting project status and updates in key meetings.
Establishing and managing the project's documentation structure and storage.
Leading discussions on electrical component selection and supporting other teams with component integration.
Managing and leading weekly electrical team meetings to ensure alignment and progress.
Developing and managing the overall project time plan and key milestones.
Overseeing project requirements, tickets, and sprints within Jira.
Organizing and facilitating FMEA and DFMA analysis for the electrical area.
Coordinating sample builds for the electrical team.
Managing A&B sample orders for major components (e.g., inverters, contactors).
Being responsible for ensuring electrical sections in the development report are fulfilled.
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Required skills
To succeed in this role, you should possess the following:
Proven experience in leading electrical engineering projects, including team coordination and stakeholder management
Strong knowledge of project management tools (Jira), methodologies (FMEA, DFMA), and component selection processes
Good written and verbal communication skills in English, necessary for our international work environment
Excellent communication skills, capable of guiding a team and managing stakeholder expectations.
Strategic thinker who is highly organized, proactive, and adept at managing multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment
Preferred skills
For an even greater impact in this role, you will ideally have:
Knowledge in harness development
Working knowledge of IEC 60335 standards, EMC and topics related to product certification
Good written and verbal communication skills in Swedish
Proficiency in SAP
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with
competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
