Senior Electrical Design Engineer, Electrical Motors and generators
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-07-29
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
På ABB hjälper vi industrier att bli mer resurseffektiva och renare – och varje person här bidrar till resultaten. Du kommer att få möjlighet att leda, få stöd att växa och kunna vara stolt över den påverkan vi skapar tillsammans. Gå med oss och hjälp till att driva det som driver världen.
Denna position rapporterar till:
Engineering Manager
__
We are currently seeking a service-minded and supportive Electrical Engineer to join our team in Västerås. If you are eager to apply your expertise in electrical machines and expand your knowledge in areas such as driven equipment and grid stability, this position could be a perfect fit for you! You will join a good team and be working with our products with a technical tailor-made products and solutions. With these products we meet the increased demands of future technology of our Synchronous Condensers in for example data center.
In this role, you will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goal of providing world-class support to our customers by delivering timely and comprehensive solutions. Your main responsibilities will include supporting our sales teams (new sales and aftersales) in the Global Technical Support function with electrical, magnetically and thermal designs that meet customer requirements, environmental conditions, as well as internal design and manufacturing guidelines. Additionally as a member of the project team, you will also oversee the electrical design of synchronous machines (Motors, Generators, Synchronous Condensers) during manufacturing and assess their performance in final testing, often in the presence of our customers. Finally, you will play a key role in training both our sales teams and customers on electrical machine theory.
This position offers you the chance to work in an international environment with a diversity of projects and applications, collaborating with colleagues from diverse cultural and geographical backgrounds.
Qualifications
You hold a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering with focus on electrical power and/or rotating electrical machines, or equivalent. Alternatively, you hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, combined with several years of work experience from rotating electrical machinery or testing electrical machines.
You have five (5) or more years of experience with electrical machine design preferably with Synchronous Machines.
You are familiar with International Standards, (IEC, IEEE, NEMA and industry standards like API 546).
Experience from working in Sales and sales support functions (writing comments and deviations, discussing with custoners) is considered a merit. You have experience with the dynamic electrical and mechanical behavior of machines in power systems.
As part of a global organization, fluency in written and spoken English is a must. Swedish is considered a plus.
On a personal level you are open-minded and always strive to understand customer requirements and try to find the best possible solution, based on our unique concepts. Since you also will work closely with our sales team and customers you need to have a helpful and service-minded attitude.
More about us
ABB Large Motors and Generators (Machines) develops, sells, designs, and manufactures large 4 or 6 pole salient motors, generators and synchronous condensers for various applications. We have global responsibility within ABB and deliver to all continents.
Recruiting Manager Georgios Karmiris +46 705598141, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767 69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Robert Norén, +46 72 461 20 95.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process! Last day to apply is 6th of September.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements. Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check. We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated).
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Elmotorgatan 2 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elmotorgatan 2 Jobbnummer
10014882