Senior EDS Engineer
2024-08-19
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Are you eager to accelerate your career within a dynamic team specializing in Electrical Distribution Systems (EDS) for Electrical Storage Systems (ESS)?
Join us and contribute to innovative and sustainable projects that leave a positive impact on society for generations to come. You'll work alongside some of the most accomplished minds in the industry, in a community of innovators who are making an immediate and significant impact. With us, you will have the opportunity to create a better and more sustainable future. If you're driven by the desire to make a difference, this is the right place for you.
Who are we?
Electromobility is the global development center within the Volvo Group for electric drivelines. We develop zero-emission propulsion systems making a difference for the Volvo Group's customers and society.
At the Energy Storage Engineering (ESE) section, we're responsible for the complete battery solution for different applications within the Volvo Group. At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the ESS, from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase. In the Battery Management Systems - EDS & Wiring group we're looking for a senior EDS engineer to join our team for further strengthening the integration of our components in the battery systems.
What will you do?
As Senior EDS engineer, you'll define and develop the electrical distribution system within ESS. You will be responsible for ensuring the mechanical and electrical integration of the EDS system throughout its lifecycle, from concept to maintenance. This includes ensuring component such as wire, cable, busbar, connector and terminal selection based on needed requirements and following applicable standards and guidelines.
Your responsibilities will also include:
• Collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to ensure high-quality delivery.
• Coordination of engineering work cross Volvo brands.
• Follow up builds and validation activities (supplier visit might be required).
• Creating virtual harness models and corresponding 2D/3D drawings.
• Collaborating with a dynamic team to innovate and stay ahead in the industry.
Who are you?
As a person you are a team player and a problem solver, you drive for results. You are quick to pick up technical details, structured, and have a good sense of planning your individual work. You are likely curious about new technology of electrification.
We believe that you have the following background:
• Bachelor's or master's degree in Electrical/Mechanical/Mechatronics Engineering, or similar.
• Extensive experience in similar positions (7+ years).
• Exhibit excellent communication and collaboration skills, with a focus on driving continuous improvements within the team.
• Extensive experience in automotive EDS systems design (low voltage and high voltage) in collaboration with Automotive suppliers including handling sourcing scenarios.
• Good understanding of manufacturing around wire harness.
• Good experience in risk analysis, root cause analysis, DFMEA, DFA, DFS, DFM etc.
• Experience in concept designs of integration of electrical systems, including component selection.
• Skilled in project management, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality technical results through effective tracking and reporting.
• Practical experience working with buildings.
We consider it meritorious to have experience from the Electromobility area and prior knowledge of Volvo GTT related tools, e.g., KOLA. And an already established network within people connected to electrical and electronics within Volvo AB.
What we can offer
By working with us, you will have the opportunity to be part of a global company committed to making a positive impact. Here there is always room for creativity in solving complex issues and challenging the status quo. This while enhancing your professional network, opening doors for future opportunities and growth.
Are you curious and have some questions? Please reach out!
Hugo Leal, acting manager EDS & Wiring group. Email: hugo.leal@volvo.com
Last application date is 11th of September.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
