Senior Editorial writer to Multinational Swedish company
The Place AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-13
We are looking for a senior writer/editor for a full time (40h/w) 1 year consultant assignment, starting preferably 1st of may.
About the role
It is crucial that you have native-level writing and editing skills in English since you will support initiatives from the Global HR & Employer Branding area, focusing on areas including learning, culture, talent acquisition, wellbeing, rewards and recognition, and processes and tools. You will attend planning and strategy meetings and thereafter work independently to gather the appropriate information to develop articles for internal communication and social media posts. Work will include original writing as well as constant copy-editing support for writing generated within the department.
Your main responsibilities:
* Create new content and manage when and how to re-surface prior work during relevant projects.
* Help the team craft and refine ideas, cultivate sources, report and write articles on a daily basis.
* Edit and maintain content on intranet and SharePoint information sites.
* Contribute to social media content production, particularly Instagram and LinkedIn.
* Collaborate closely with the editors of other departments.
* Manage pitching stories to multiple channels.
* Create and distribute emails and newsletters.
* Create PowerPoint presentations.
* Edit (basic level) video content (such as cutting three minutes out of a video or changing a title) mostly to fit it to stories or other content.
* Follow up KPIs and help content reach the goals established.
* To succeed in this role we see that you have good stakeholder management skills, excellent writer and great planning skills.
Qualifications:
* Strong editorial background and proofreading skills.
* Experience adhering to editorial and technical style guides
* Excellent communication skills, both written and spoken
* Comfortable with frequent cross-functional and senior management contact
* Ability to exert indirect authority to deliver results
* English at native level is a must.
* Ability to manage images
* Experience with digital editorial publishing systems (CMS) and intranets
* Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite is a plus
Form of employment
This is a full-time consultant assignment- with the duration of approx. 1 year, employed by us at The Place or self-employed
Start: As soon as possible or 1st of May. Remote work is possible.
Application: Please include your CV and portfolio ( or examples of texts worked on. 1 A4 page and of work with social media content)
