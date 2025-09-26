Senior DP-filling Scientist
Job Title: Senior DP-filling Scientist
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (onsite)
Join Our Mission to Advance Biologic Drug Development - We're Hiring a Senior DP-filling Scientist
Do you want to work hands-on with the development of high-quality biological Drug Products in an innovative and science-driven environment? Are you experienced in pharmaceutical manufacturing with specific skills and knowledge in DP-filling science such as formulation, sterile filtration and filling technology for biological products with a deep understanding of all requirements around aseptic filling and ready to shape future processes that bring biologic therapies to patients?
We are currently seeking a skilled and motivated Senior DP-filling Scientist to join our expanding team. In this role, you will contribute to the development and optimization of injectable drug product processes, with a clear focus on quality, scalability, and compliance.
What You Will Do
You will be part of the Product Science & MS&T function, supporting both early and late-stage development. Your key responsibilities will include:
• Designing and optimizing processes for formulation, filtration, and filling of drug products
• Translating development work into scalable, robust manufacturing processes
• Contributing to technology transfer, troubleshooting, and process improvements
• Supporting documentation for regulatory submissions and internal quality systems
• Collaborating closely with R&D, Operations, QA, and Regulatory Affairs
What You Bring
• A Master's or Bachelor's degree in Bioprocess Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a related life science field
• At least 5 years of experience, 10-15 years is meriting, in drug product development, pharmaceutical process development, or related manufacturing roles
• Strong knowledge of formulation, mixing, and drug product handling
• Experience with aseptic processing, injectable products, or biologics is highly valued but not required
Soft Skills That Matter
• You are a strong communicator with the ability to work cross-functionally and build effective relationships
• You work in a structured, analytical way and take initiative to solve problems
• You are adaptable, collaborative, and motivated by quality and continuous improvement
Why Join Us?
• Be part of a growing organization focused on innovation in biologics and injectable drug products
• Join a passionate, skilled team with strong scientific expertise and collaborative culture
• Work from our expanding site in Uppsala, with career development opportunities and modern technology platforms
Ready to take the next step in your pharmaceutical career? Apply now and help us shape the future of injectable biologics. Ersättning
