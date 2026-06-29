Senior Director, Global Head of Sales
Wolt Sverige AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-29
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On the Global Merchant team, our mission is to provide best-in-class merchant selection—spanning restaurants and other verticals—to deliver exceptional value to consumers while empowering merchants to grow their businesses profitably on Wolt. We achieve this by building world-class operations, launching innovative products and working as one team across our 30 countries.
We're looking for a Senior Director to scale Wolt's sales operations across 30 countries. This requires an exceptional strategic frontline sales leader who drives energy, competitiveness, and accountability.
You will be responsible for new merchant acquisition, leading a sales organization of approximately 300 people spanning almost all Wolt countries. You will also lead Wolt's Global Sales Strategy & Operations team that is responsible for sales and selection strategy, variable pay, sales tooling and sales compliance. Their job is to help every country and region win with best in class insights, processes and scalable playbooks.
This is a management position with high visibility and direct influence on the company's global success. This role will partner closely with other leaders across Operations, Finance, Analytics, Marketing and Product to build GTM strategies and deliver on Wolt's overall goals.
You will report to our Global Head of Merchant Business, Tuomas Hurmerinta. We expect this role to be flexible in terms of time spent remotely and in-office with the ability to travel as needed for in-person collaboration through training, offsites, team-building events, and other business-related necessities.
This is a rare opportunity to have direct impact at global scale uniting commercial, operational, and strategic leadership to grow one of EMEA's most loved consumer platforms.
You're excited about this opportunity because you will...
Be responsible for overseeing the sales strategy, operations, and performance of a dynamic marketplace within a larger organization.
Develop, implement and execute a comprehensive business strategy to meet organisational objectives.
Partner with crossfunctional leaders to implement new GTM strategies to unlock growth, to think boldly and two steps ahead as a way to ensure expansive opportunities are not missed.
Lead, mentor, and manage a high-performing sales team.
Continually improve the tools available to Sales and ads XFN teams to do their jobs more efficiently and effectively, especially determining how Gen AI and automation should be applied across all teams.
Collaborate closely with other Wolt executives. Build alignment and visibility across Wolt and DoorDash, serving as the connective tissue between local teams in 30+ countries, product, analytics, and executive stakeholders.
Build a world-class team that includes hiring new leaders as well as mentoring junior team members, fostering curiosity, rigour, and clarity in all analytical work while elevating the team's technical and strategic maturity.
We're excited about you because you have...
Experience growing and leading sales teams at scale, across a multi-country footprint
A strong track record of success in driving revenue and motivating teams at scale.
Deep expertise in improving the productivity of Sales (and Account Management) teams, including compensation design, systems & CRM development, and accountability frameworks.
A focus on dynamic marketplaces, ecommerce, or logistics environments.
The ability to take ambiguous problems and solve them in a structured, hypothesis-driven, data-supported way.
A self-starter with the determination to initiate and lead/own strategic projects to completion in a scrappy environment with a cross-functional team.
Clear and concise communication with strong cross-functional partnership experience and an ability to influence senior leadership on critical decisions.
Innate curiosity to understand how things work and a first-principles approach to problem solving.
Hired, retained and developed A+ talent. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31
E-post: WoltSvearbformedlingen@wolt.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wolt Sverige AB
(org.nr 559049-2335)
Hälsingegatan 47 (visa karta
)
113 31 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9983343