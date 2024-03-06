Senior Director Clinical Programme Supply - Cvrm
AstraZeneca AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2024-03-06
Make a meaningful impact on people's lives with life-changing medicines!
Are you ready to lead a team and make a real impact? We are looking for a dynamic Senior Director Clinical Programme Supply to join our Operations team. This is an exciting opportunity to build a long-term career with global knowledge and opportunities.
As a Senior Director, Clinical Programme Supply you will own an R&D therapy area sub team with a significant portfolio of internally and externally sponsored clinical trial programme. In this role, you will be fully accountable for the design and optimising drug supply for CVRM, ensuring no disruption to supply to patients throughout the lifecycle of the clinical programme which includes and not limited to new study start up.
This role will be accountable for the design, development, and execution of the end-to-end supply chains within their span of control to meet patient needs and project timelines whilst optimising costs, reducing lead-time, incorporating sustainability opportunities, whilst driving efficiency improvements within the boundaries of supplier capabilities.
This senior role is a global line leadership role within Clinical Manufacturing & Supply accountable for managing a team of Globally based (Snr) Clinical Supply Programme Leads to ensure effective balancing of demand and supply whilst delivering cost and achievement targets. This role is accountable for the financial forecasts for their portfolio of studies supporting SET governance and is accountable for ensuring the agreed landmarks and budgets are met.
The role is to play a pivotal leadership role in orchestrating the relationship and partnership between R&D Clinical Operations, Pharm Sci, Operations GSC&S and internal PT&D Sr partners, collaborating to drive innovation, improve outcomes and deliver business results.
Line Management of Globally based (Snr) Clinical Supply Programme Leads
* Responsible for line management of the respective Clinical supply programme team members.
* Responsible for the recruitment, training, and professional development of the team.
* Translating strategy and objectives into a significant direction for the group that every individual connects with and champions a great place to work climate.
* Provide leadership, coaching, mentorship, and direction to team members and drive a strong lean culture that promotes standardization, simplification, and continual improvement.
* Input into financial budgeting processes and delivery of group spend to budget.
Global Leadership and Orchestration of supply for Clinical Programmes
* Ensuring effective and agile end to end supply chains meet agreed portfolio, project, clinical turning points and ensures alignment of objectives through the line.
* Accountable for the clinical supply input and supply chain design ahead of Senior Governance (ESPC & LSPC) and ensures CM&S detail is provided to EVP via CMC Project Leadership.
* Accountable for delivery of clinical supply governance commitments.
* Portfolio and capacity management for group fully aligned with budgeting processes.
* Accountable for an efficient teamwork process with all relevant internal and external partners within the scope of clinical supply design and programme planning.
* Accountable for driving end to end planning and synchronisation capability uplift.
Accountable for the Supply Chain Teams & Demand Forums
* Ensures effective supply chain teams work in partnership with pharmaceutical project teams and have responsibility to set up and manage an effective and efficient supply chain to ensure timely delivery of investigational product to all clinical studies within a project.
* Responsible for prioritization within the sub-therapy area to meet clinical requirements.
* Delivery against functional KPI and metrics and monitoring of delivery towards clinical targets, partner concern and communication of risk, issues, and recovery plans
Orchestrates the synchronization for the clinical supply chain in and across the different supply chain nodes via the S&OP process
* Accountable and or Chair for the Sr S&OP/IBP process (when developed) across Clinical and Finance
* Accountable for clinical project spend for the sub-TA area ($100m-$250m depending on sub-area) and input into the financial processes (RBU; MTP; LTP; Phased Budget)
* Accountable for actual clinical supply chain spend performance and tracking vs. budget.
Strategy Development
*
Collates the future business requirements for their sub-therapy area to develop clinical supply strategies that foster as a demand into the appropriate network strategies and the strategic workforce plan to develop clinical supply capabilities.
Business Process Management
*
Accountable for working with other Heads of Clinical Supply Chain Programmes and BPOs (Business Process Owner) to implement programme process standardization and engaging with the BPOs to ensure processes are more efficient or adapted to new business needs.
Essential Skills & Education
* Degree or equivalent experience or equivalent professional qualification
* Extensive supply chain or clinical operations experience covering planning, logistics and manufacturing.
* Strong influencer and effective senior partner leadership skills.
* Evidence of leading in a matrix environment with outstanding customer management
