Senior Director Casting & Stamping
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2023-12-21
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Do you have a true interest in leading and developing people? Are you motivated by influencing others to contribute to company's business objectives? Are you ready to take the next step and truly bring out the best in you and people around you?
Here is a golden opportunity within Manufacturing Engineering function, where we are looking for a new Senior Director who will lead the Casting & Stamping function and be part of the Manufacturing Engineering Management team, belonging to the Engineering & Operations unit.
In close collaboration with colleagues in other business units, we develop and implement flexible and efficient production systems with people in focus.
Manufacturing Engineering Casting & Stamping is a global function with responsibility to launch new car programs and processes in Volvo Cars' plants as a part of Volvo Cars Manufacturing Engineering.
Our mission is to implement and commission foundries and machining lines for aluminum parts for new car models within Volvo Cars.
This position reports to VP Manufacturing Engineering and have an overall responsibility for approx 250 employees, global presence in all our factories. We are now looking for a highly motivated leader to be based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Your key responsibilities will include:
• Provide strategic direction for the Casting & Stamping organization.
• Communicate the Casting & Stamping organization's mission, vision and values, and its strategy for achieving these.
• Set and communicate the strategy and broad action plan for delivering upon it.
• Manage key relationships with strategic partners.
• Inspire a diverse (global) workforce to feel committed and do extraordinary things to achieve the organization's business goals.
What you will bring:
• Leadership experience from a true global environment.
• Strong experience working internationally in a leadership role with global scope in manufacturing industry.
• Diverse manufacturing experience.
• Several years of experience from the automotive industry.
• Extensive global leadership in strategy.
• Experience from defining and executing industrial footprint strategic programs.
• Experience managing, coaching, mentoring critical programs.
• Experience from driving continuous improvements in manufacturing processes.
• Experience in leading organizational transformation.
• Master's degree in business or relevant area.
• Strong leadership skills.
• A people leader with a genuine interest in leading and developing a team.
• Excellent communications skills. Ersättning
