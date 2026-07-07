Senior Digital Product Designer
Norvion Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-07
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About Norvion Systems AB Norvion Systems AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is an innovative engineering company dedicated to deploying cutting-edge AI, robotics, and embedded systems solutions across the Nordic region and Europe. We bridge advanced technological innovation with successful real-world deployments, serving as Europe's trusted engineering partner.
Our leadership and core technical teams comprise industry veterans and technical experts from global tech pioneers, Tier 1 suppliers, and intelligent cockpit fields. We cultivate a practical, reliable, and quality-driven Nordic engineering culture. At Norvion, you will work at the forefront of Embodied AI and advanced edge platform engineering, collaborating with top-tier research institutions and industrial leaders to push the limits of technology.
To support the deployment and expansion of our core platforms across Europe, we are looking for an experienced Senior Digital Product Designer for an exciting consulting assignment in Gothenburg, Sweden. We are looking for a creative and user-focused designer who enjoys crafting intuitive digital experiences and collaborating with cross-functional teams to build high-quality products.
Key focus areas
End-to-end Digital Product Design across UI and UX spectrums
Creation of seamless interaction flows, wireframes, and high-fidelity prototypes
User research execution and usability testing to validate design concepts
Design system utilization, optimization, and implementation specifications
Crafting UI animations and interactive elements to elevate user experiences
Cross-functional collaboration with developers, product managers, and engineers
We are looking for someone with
A strong portfolio demonstrating digital product design and user interface design
Experience creating intuitive interaction flows and production-ready designs
Experience conducting user research and usability testing
Strong understanding of design systems and implementation specifications
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
Experience working closely with designers, developers, product managers, and engineers
The legal right to work in Sweden by the assignment start date (visa sponsorship is not available)
Experience within automotive, mobility, or connected products is considered an advantage.
Assignment Details:
📍 Location: Gothenburg, Sweden (On-site)
📅 Start: 17 August 2026
📆 Duration: Until 28 February 2027
🌍 Occasional travel to China may be required
Why Choose Norvion? A Stage to Push Boundaries: "Engineering Beyond Boundaries" — We provide direct, hands-on exposure to the future of advanced automotive systems, general-purpose robotics, and embodied intelligence.
Work with Tech Experts: Collaborate closely with a highly skilled engineering team boasting deep European delivery experience. No red tape, just pure engineering excellence.
Nordic Work Culture: Embrace a flexible, flat, and results-oriented environment that values work-life balance and individual growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-17
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Jobbnummer
9996007