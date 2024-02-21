Senior Digital Consultant, Gothenburg
Senior Digital Consultant, Gothenburg
Are you an experienced Digital Consultant seeking a new opportunity? We are currently seeking a Digital Consultant to join our client's team. This role is global and involves collaborating with 9 VPS Coaches and various leads across the company, managing IT delivery teams and partners.
Responsibilities:
• Promote a culture of operational excellence and quality improvement within IT and business leaders.
• Drive and execute a continuous improvement culture, focusing on Lean, Agile, and Six Sigma methodologies.
• Encourage, train, implement, and coach quality continuous improvement ways of working.
• Spread agile mindset across the organization, both IT and business.
Requirements:
• Experience with Lean management tools and methods.
• Teaching and coaching experience.
• Proficiency in facilitating quality audits.
• Strong communication skills for diverse audiences.
• Demonstrated ability to propose and drive change.
• Ability to collaborate with multicultural teams.
• Proficiency in English.
• Demonstrate flexibility, initiative, and promptness.
Skills:
• Facilitation
• Six Sigma
• Meeting management
• Coaching
• Lean
• Agile
• Teaching
Start: 26 feb, 2024
End: 12 jul, 2024
Length: 4-5months
Location: Gothenburg
