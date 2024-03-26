Senior Digital Back-End Designer
2024-03-26
Xenergic AB is a high-tech semiconductor company providing high-speed, low-power memory solutions in advanced technology nodes. These memories are targeted for market segment ranging from IoT and mobile applications to high-end servers. We are looking for a highly motivated Senior Digital Back-End Designer with a proven track record in digital circuit design to join our team to contribute to validating the next generation of embedded memory solutions. As a Senior Digital Designer at Xenergic, you will handle integrating memory blocks into designs, carefully debugging and validating front-end and back-end memory views, and leading the development and approval of test designs for fabrication in various technology nodes.
The key responsibilities in this position:
As a Digital ASIC Designer specializing in Physical Design (PnR) and Back-End Design, you will be responsible for:
Leading and participating in the physical design and implementation of digital ASICs.
Utilizing industry-standard EDA tools for synthesis, floor planning, place and route (PnR).
Implementing power grid, clock tree synthesis, and signal integrity optimization.
Conducting static timing analysis (STA) to meet timing closure requirements.
Collaborating with RTL designers and SRAM developers to ensure design goals are met.
Troubleshooting and resolving physical design-related issues.
Detecting and helping to debug the issues seen in the integration flow related to the memory views
Required Skills:
To be successful in this role, candidates should possess the following qualifications and skills:
Bachelor's degree or higher in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or a related field.
Fluency in English (Swedish not required)
Proven experience in ASIC physical design and back-end design (5yrs+), including deep submicron technologies (nm).
Proficiency in EDA tools such as Cadence (preferred), Synopsys, or Mentor Graphics for PnR.
Strong knowledge of clock tree synthesis, power grid design, and signal integrity analysis.
Familiarity with scripting languages like TCL, or Python for automation.
Solid understanding of ASIC design principles and methodologies.
Experience with static timing analysis (STA) and timing closure techniques.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Effective communication and teamwork abilities.
Preferred Qualifications (Not Mandatory):
While not required, the following qualifications and experiences would be considered a plus:
Experience with advanced technology nodes (22nm, 16nm, 5nm, or below).
Expertise with Cadence design flow for PnR, timing closure and signing off the test designs.
Knowledge of DFT (Design for Test) principles. Så ansöker du
