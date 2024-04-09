Senior Diagnostics Engineer
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
We are looking for Senior Diagnostics Engineer
Role:
As a Diagnostics Engineer within Aftermarket Technology, you will be part of a dynamic team.
You will have an eye for detail to support project deliveries, analyze information and contribute to the design and strategy for technical solutions.
Prioritization and pedagogical skills are also essential as you will be responsible for the aftermarket diagnostic flows during implementation of the diagnostic strategies.
Required Qualification:
Have 8+ years of experience.
Able to design diagnostic strategies and advanced tools for use by our technicians
Have experience within heavy duty vehicle repair and diagnostics with Engineering background
Using programming languages such as Python, HTML5, CSS, Java-script and OTX Development
Analyze data accurately and have a working knowledge of electronics/component testing (CANoe, CANalyzer, SAFe)
Have the exceptional people and communication skills needed to develop positive relationships within our team, and with colleagues keeping the customer in mind.
