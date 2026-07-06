Senior DevSecOps Engineer
Reshma, Reshma / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-06
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Role
Position: Senior DevSecOps Engineer (AppSec Platform Team)
Combines DevSecOps engineering (main focus) with Scrum Master/Agile facilitation.
Main Responsibilities
Build and maintain security automation, scripts, templates, and internal tools.
Secure and improve CI/CD pipelines.
Implement SAST, DAST, secrets management, container security, and vulnerability management.
Support cloud security and Infrastructure as Code (IaC).
Collaborate with developers and security teams to improve secure software delivery.
Create technical documentation and standards.
Agile Responsibilities
Facilitate Scrum ceremonies (Sprint Planning, Daily Stand-ups, Reviews, Retrospectives).
Support PI Planning.
Remove blockers and improve team collaboration.
Coach teams on Agile and Scrum practices.
Required Skills
DevSecOps, Platform Engineering, Cloud Engineering, or Application Security experience.
CI/CD tools: GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, Azure DevOps.
Scripting: Python, Bash, or PowerShell.
Cloud: AWS, Azure, or GCP.
Security: OWASP, SSDLC, SAST, DAST, secrets management, vulnerability management.
Infrastructure as Code (Terraform or similar).
Strong communication and teamwork.
Nice to Have
Scrum Master certification (PSM/CSM).
Kubernetes and containers.
Platform engineering.
Enterprise experience.
Career Growth
Opportunity to become a Digital Product Owner.
Technical leadership opportunities.
Platform/service ownership.
Greater strategic influence in Application Security.
In one sentence: This is a Senior DevSecOps + AppSec Platform Engineer role with cloud security, CI/CD automation, and Agile/Scrum leadership responsibilities, plus a potential path to Product Owner.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-08
E-post: ateeq.m@syberviz.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Reshma, Reshma
, http://syberviz.se Arbetsplats
Syberviz Soultion Jobbnummer
9994457