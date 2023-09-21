Senior DevOps Engineer
Fortum Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2023-09-21
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fortum Sverige AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
We are Fortum
Fortum is a Nordic energy company. Our purpose is to power a world where people, businesses and nature thrive together. We are one of the cleanest energy producers in Europe and our actions are guided by our ambitious environmental targets. We generate and deliver clean energy reliably and help industries to decarbonise their processes and grow. Our core operations in the Nordics comprise of efficient, CO2-free power generation as well as reliable supply of electricity and district heat to private and business customers. For our ~5 000 employees, we commit to be a safe, and inspiring workplace. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. fortum.com
About the role
The Customer Online Services unit develops customer facing web and mobile solutions in Fortum Consumer Solutions. Our responsibility covers all affiliated Fortum brands, geographical markets and customer segments. All development is done inhouse by our experienced devops teams with people located in the Nordic countries and Poland.
We at Fortum Consumer Solutions are now looking for DevOps engineers to join our development teams for online sales & digital customer acquisition, open and logged-in solutions for web and mobile.
You will be doing:
Azure infrastructure improvements like:
Setting up our new Azure Environment and CDN.
CI/CD Pipeline availability. Investigating and optimizing the infrastructure together with Microsoft/Consumer solution DevOps team
Working on Cyber Security closely with Software Dev Managers and Fortum Cyber Security team.
Building a multi-region solution
Monitoring and incident management, for example investigating performance issues, CI/CD pipeline & other platform monitoring, investigating errors and bug reporting
Help QA lead in E2E release process including testing.
In addition:
Helping with techleads for automated test setup.
Design, deploy and maintain the lifecycle of DevOps and Security tools used in the software development lifecycle
Coaching development teams
Work closely with colleagues based in the Nordics and in Poland, some travel might occur
An example task:
Speeding up and improving reliability of GitHub Actions workflows (React Native frontend and Azure/Node JS backend)
Infrastructure as Code improvements maybe with Pulumi or Terraform
About you
A higher degree in Software Engineering or relevant experience from similar work
Proactive, flexible can-do attitude and initiative taking person
Experience as Cloud Infrastructure Engineer, DevOps Engineer, Site Reliability Engineer
Designing, deploying, and managing DevOps and Security tools consisting of tools such as CI/CD, Artifact management, source code management, code quality, security tools, infrastructure automation tool, etc.
Designing, automating, and deploying container, serverless, mobile application, API management in cloud environments
Experience with infrastructure as code practices using Terraform or cloud-native tools
Knowing Container orchestration and Serverless tools in the cloud environments
Monitoring and logging solutions for cloud-native applications
Experience with writing automation scripts/tools using Bash, Python, JavaScript, Typescript.
We are an international organization, and you need to communicate well both speaking and writing in English
We offer you
* Work with the cloud technology of the future and future-oriented products in rapid development
* State of the art tech stack
* An environment combining the freedom and speed of a start-up and the support of a big corporation
* Hybrid cross functional DevOps teams
* A company with high growth ambitions
* Flexible ways of working
* A holistic view on wellbeing as part of our culture
Interested?
In this recruitment, we have ongoing selection, which means that we call for interviews on an ongoing basis. If we find the right candidate, the advertisement can be removed before the last application date. Submit your application by at least by 6 of September at the latest. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "814-41928619". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fortum Sverige AB
(org.nr 556006-8230) Arbetsplats
Fortum Markets AB Kontakt
Åhlin Fabian 020-460000 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Fortum Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8132041