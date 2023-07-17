Senior Devops Engineer
We are looking for a DevOps engineer with an architect mindset with aim to evolve/re-architect a platform from an hybrid multi cloud infrastructure perspective with scalability, availability, and security considerations.
The engineer will help the team to build automation and tooling using DevOps process and best practices. The engineer should be able to advocated for Infrastructure as Code (IaC) principles and successfully put that in practice. Be a thought leader in bringing new perspective and industry trends on emerging technology into the implementation for the platforms in the team
Requirements:
DevOps skills and mindset
Docker
Kubernetes
Terraform
Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Strong knowledge of Cloud provider (AWS, Azure or GCP)
Designing and implementing CI/CD pipelines, scripting (Python preferably), and automation is key.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-16
E-post: careers@cubane.se Omfattning
