Senior DevOps Engineer
Rapid Images AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-04-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rapid Images AB i Göteborg
You just came from a great vacation in a remote data center where you upgraded a Kubernetes cluster? It sounds interesting to make sure that clusters of SystemV-based servers (for instance Linux) run 24/7 without much interference while processing huge 3D data jobs for your colleagues Working with the cloud to scale up and try out Serverless approaches within the infrastructure sounds not like a horror movie to you? Had some experience with SSD wear levelling when the non-spinners quit too early? You might be the one we are looking for!
We search for a system administrator who takes on the task and likes to handle quite some systems thanks to experience with IT Automation (for instance Ansible and Terraform) and also knows the ins and outs from LDAP user management to ZFS file storage and NFS shares.
RapidImages challenges traditional image presentation by creating a visual and interactive customer experience by using innovative and modern 3D technologies. We generate business by providing CGI based solutions such as images, configurators and 3D products. All tailored to fit our customers varied needs. We do exciting projects for market leading companies across a variety of industries. The company is expanding and is located in the cultural- and industrially significant building Sockerbruket in Göteborg.
We offer you a role collaborating close to our customers where you will be able to influence your work and develop your skills further in a creative environment. Our workplace unites approximately 90 passionate developers and 3D artists that together creates our Rapid culture with an easy-going and familiar atmosphere where decisions are taken in a flat organisation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-08
E-post: william.humlehagen@rapidimages.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rapid Images AB
(org.nr 556677-5499)
Sockerbruket 5 (visa karta
)
414 51 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Rapid Images AB Kontakt
Recruiter
William Humlehagen william.humlehagen@rapidimages.se 0725853714 Jobbnummer
7705821