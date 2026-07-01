Senior DevOps Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-07-01
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will play a key role in a major CI/CD modernization initiative, helping move a complex enterprise development environment from Azure DevOps Server to GitHub Enterprise and GitHub Actions. The landscape is varied and technically interesting, with everything from .NET APIs running in OpenShift and Kubernetes to Windows client applications, IIS-based solutions, and internal NuGet package publishing.
This is a hands-on role where you combine analysis, design, and implementation. You will work close to the existing delivery setup, understand how current pipelines and deployment flows work, and help shape a more standardized, scalable, and maintainable GitHub-based way of working. It is a great opportunity if you enjoy bridging legacy platforms with modern tooling and want real influence over how CI/CD is built going forward.
Job DescriptionYou will analyze existing build and release pipelines in Azure DevOps and identify the best path for migration.
You will design and implement GitHub Actions workflows adapted to different application types and deployment needs.
You will migrate repositories, pipelines, and deployment processes to GitHub in a structured and reliable way.
You will set up GitHub Environments, secrets management, and runner strategies to support secure and efficient delivery.
You will improve build, packaging, and deployment flows for .NET, Windows-based, and server-hosted applications.
You will contribute to standardization through reusable CI/CD templates and shared ways of working.
You will support the team during the migration, helping onboard developers and ensuring a smooth transition.
RequirementsStrong experience with GitHub Actions and GitHub Enterprise.
Solid background in Azure DevOps or TFS pipelines.
Hands-on experience with .NET, C#, MSBuild, and PowerShell.
Experience with Windows-based builds and deployments.
Good knowledge of CI/CD best practices and pipeline design.
Fluent English and Swedish.
Nice to haveExperience with Kubernetes or OpenShift.
Familiarity with IIS and Windows Server deployments.
Experience with Artifactory or similar artifact repositories.
Knowledge of SonarQube and code quality tooling.
Experience working in enterprise or regulated environments.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8004079-2081168". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Solna station (visa karta
)
169 68 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9988098