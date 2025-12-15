Senior DevOps Engineer
Irisity AB (publ) / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-12-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Irisity AB (publ) i Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About this role
We are looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer for our organization, someone with a deep interest in infrastructure and enabling fast feedback loops for developers by developing continuous integration capabilities. You will belong to a small and passionate team responsible for developing our infrastructure and related technology stack for on premise and cloud deployments; the foundation for our video analytics platform that thousands of cameras across the world are connected to.
Some of the technologies we use:
Go and C++
Kubernetes, OpenShift and Docker
Kafka, Redis, MongoDB and Postgres
Elastic and Grafana
Git, CircleCI and ArgoCD
Our company culture is based on freedom and responsibility. For us that means you will be given extensive freedom to make strategic technical decisions while meeting our ambitious standards and making decisions in a responsible way. You will be located at our headquarters in Gothenburg where we are a team with a lot of positive energy and a strong sense of community.
Who we think you are
To be successful in this role, we expect you will bring experience of working with product development and/or solutions that leverage physical or cloud infrastructure. Experience with on premise deployments is a plus. You also need a good understanding of organizational aspects of software development and of how to collaborate efficiently with others.
Requirements
At least 4 years of experience working with infrastructure and tooling for applications with high performance requirements.
Strong knowledge of multiple of the technologies we use, e.g., OpenShift, Kubernetes, databases and messaging systems. Kubernetes administrator certificate is a plus.
Linux administrator knowledge, e.g., knowledge in kernels, different distributions etc.
General interest and knowledge in security.
A strong desire to collaborate with others and to contribute to team success.
Great understanding of both Windows and Linux build environments and toolchains.
Excellent communication and organization skills and great personal initiative and drive, with an ability to understand the requirements of different stakeholders, keeping things organized, and making things happen.
Proficiency in English. Swedish is a plus but not a requirement.
A degree in computer science or software engineering. Alternatively, a combination of other relevant education (formal or self-taught) and experience.
The hybrid position is in Gothenburg with several working days at the office weekly. The candidate must therefore be located in Sweden within a reasonable commute distance to our office.
About Irisity
Irisity AB (publ) develops advanced video analytics software for the security industry, always with respect for personal integrity and privacy. Our technology detects suspicious or harmful activities while ensuring individuals' identities remain protected. From construction sites to schools, our anonymization technology minimizes privacy intrusion while enhancing safety and reducing crime.
Irisity AB (publ) is a public company listed at OMX Nasdaq First North, with headquarters in Gothenburg. We currently employ a staff of 70+ people globally in development, sales, support, and finance. Our R&D department consists of a computer vision / machine learning team together with an excellent group of system architects, designers, and software developers.
We are growing and looking for more talented, friendly, and passionate people who want to help shape the future of ethical video security. As a global company, we value diversity, inclusion, and global perspectives. We are looking forward to receiving your application. Selection and interviews will be performed continuously until the position is filled. Read more at www.irisity.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Irisity AB (publ)
(org.nr 556705-4571), https://www.irisity.com/en/ Arbetsplats
Irisity Kontakt
Anna Engqvist anna.engqvist@irisity.com Jobbnummer
9645809