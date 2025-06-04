Senior DevOps Engineer
Job Summary
Responsible for building and maintaining the tools, processes, and environments that enable efficient software delivery. This role emphasizes automating workflows, containerizing applications, implementing CI/CD pipelines, and Infrastructure as Code, working closely with cross-functional teams.
The position is based in our Stockholm office, we have hybrid work model and excellent flexible working practices. Applicants must hold a valid right to work in Sweden.
Job Responsibilities
Lead the design and implementation of infrastructure automation and deployment processes.
Architect and manage scalable containerization and orchestration solutions for applications.
Drive continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) improvements to optimize workflows.
Monitor and enhance system performance, availability, and security through proactive measures.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to improve automation and deployment strategies.
Implement and maintain Infrastructure as Code (IaC) for consistent and reproducible environments.
Mentor junior engineers, providing technical guidance and fostering skill development.
Minimum Qualifications, Education, and Skills
To be successful in this role, you most likely have:
Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
Significant relevant work experience in DevOps or IT infrastructure.
Extensive knowledge of industry trends, company strategy, and cross-functional processes.
Deep understanding of scripting, version control, and infrastructure best practices.
Comprehensive knowledge of system performance, security, and reliability.
Strategic thinking, exceptional problem-solving abilities, high-level proficiency in relevant tools and technologies.
Advanced skills in infrastructure automation and deployment. * Expertise in containerization and orchestration.
Experience with optimizing and scaling CI/CD pipelines.
Ability to lead complex projects, drive strategic initiatives, and influence decision-making.
Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
