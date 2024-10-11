Senior DevOps Engineer
2mnordic It Consulting AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg Visa alla datajobb i Helsingborg
2024-10-11
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 2mnordic It Consulting AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
DevOps Engineer
About Us
2MNordic is a Swedish IT consulting company. Since 2001, we have been committed to helping our clients re-engineer, digitalize, and optimize their product development processes. We work with a wide range of companies across various industries, always striving to enhance customer experiences, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs through innovative digital solutions.
Our mission is to deliver outstanding results by collaborating across different skill sets, technologies, and locations as a cohesive team. We aim to create best-in-class customer experiences that drive business growth and efficiency.
Job Brief
We are looking for a talented and passionate DevOps Engineer to join our team. In this role, you will play a crucial part in shaping the software delivery processes of our clients. You will be responsible for building and maintaining robust CI/CD pipelines, automating infrastructure, and collaborating with development teams to create a smooth and efficient software release process.
Your focus will be on implementing scalable solutions that support continuous integration and continuous delivery, helping our clients to deploy software faster and with higher quality. You'll work closely with cross-functional teams, using your DevOps expertise to optimize and improve the development lifecycle.
Key Responsibilities
Design, implement, and manage scalable CI/CD pipelines to automate software deployment processes.
Collaborate with software engineers, QA teams, and other stakeholders to streamline development and deployment practices.
Monitor and optimize system performance, ensuring high availability and reliability of services.
Develop and maintain infrastructure as code (IaC) using tools like Terraform or CloudFormation.
Implement containerization and orchestration solutions using Docker and Kubernetes.
Ensure security best practices are followed throughout the software delivery pipeline.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to DevOps processes and environments.
Required Skills and Experience
Experience: 5+ years of hands-on experience in a DevOps role.
CI/CD: Proficiency in using tools such as Jenkins, GitLab CI, or CircleCI for building and automating CI/CD pipelines.
Cloud Platforms: Strong experience with cloud services like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
Containerization: Solid knowledge of Docker and Kubernetes for container orchestration.
Scripting and Automation: Skilled in scripting languages like Python, Bash, or Groovy.
Version Control: Proficient in using Git and experience with collaborative development workflows.
Infrastructure as Code (IaC): Experience with tools like Terraform, Ansible, or CloudFormation.
Agile and DevOps Methodologies: Understanding of Agile development processes and the principles of DevOps.
Meritorious Skills
Knowledge of security and compliance standards related to DevOps.
Experience in embedded systems and understanding of Autosar Classic-based products.
Familiarity with monitoring and logging tools such as Prometheus, Grafana, or ELK stack.
Personal Profile
A proactive problem solver who enjoys tackling challenges and finding innovative solutions.
Strong communicator with excellent collaboration skills, able to work effectively in cross-functional teams.
Self-driven and motivated to continuously learn and stay up-to-date with the latest DevOps trends.
Structured and organized, with a keen eye for detail and a focus on quality.
Why Join Us?
Opportunity to work on exciting projects with leading-edge technologies.
A collaborative and inclusive work environment that values professional growth.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
If you're passionate about DevOps and enjoy working in a dynamic, forward-thinking team, we'd love to hear from you!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "DevOps (Helsingborg)". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 2Mnordic IT Consulting AB
(org.nr 556593-8973)
Redaregatan 48 (visa karta
)
252 36 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Helsingborg Kontakt
Ecaterina Cocora hr@2mnordic.com Jobbnummer
8951095