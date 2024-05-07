Senior DevOps Engineer
2024-05-07
Om jobbet
Software by Quokka AB is a subsidiary of Quokka AB, and part of Hans Andersson Group. Our company offers high-end software engineering services to some of Sweden 's leading companies within Automotive, Telecom, MedTech and Fintech. And we are an innovation hub for business ideas. Within the group of 30 companies we have vast experience from starting new companies and a genuine interest to invest in ideas and people we believe in. We know that our success is based on unlocking the full potential of our employees - our most important asset. Our culture is based on a strong employee focus and the three cornerstones: Joy, Curiosity & Innovation.
We are inspired by the Quokka - known for its curiosity and for being the happiest animal on the planet!
We have a high demand for developers with an interest to develop an automated process for building and testing software, i.e a CI/CD pipelines and frameworks for testautomation. Your clients will be software developers in Automotive, Telecom, Fintech or MedTech. You will work tightly with other developers in agile teams and with edge technology.
Who are you?
You have a couple of years of experience from developing CI/CD pipelines and/or frameworks for test automation. We believe that you are curious, flexible, open-minded, and eager to continuously improve your skills. You have an innovative, pragmatic, collaborative and creative mind-set of handling technical challenges. You enjoy teamwork, but at the same time you can work independently and drive development on your own. You have a positive attitude and the willingness and ability to take initiatives to progress and deliver.
Education
MSc/BSc Computer Science or equivalent
Required Qualifications
Expertise in relevant programming languages like Python and C++
Knowledge in industry standard CI/CD tools for builds and version handling, i.e Jenkins, Git, Gerrit, Ansible
Knowledge of system development components like data bases, API, modular design and architecture and configuration management, i,e MySQL, MongoDB, Rest API
Ability to integrate and maintain tools into one CI/CD flow with efficient and reusable code.
Test-automation
Meritorious
Knowledge in industry standard front-end development and frameworks, i.e Java/TypeScript, Node.js, Angular, React
Cloud deployment, orchestration and monitoring, i.e AWS, Azure, GC, Kubernetes, Docker
Knowledge of Back-end or Fullstack development
Zuul
Languages
English, proficient level Så ansöker du
