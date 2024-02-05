Senior Development Engineer with focus on material science
2024-02-05
We need to strengthen our Advanced Engineering team with a driven Senior Development Engineer who's an expert in material science and thin film technology.
Our Offer
We offer you a challenging and stimulating role in cutting-edge thin film coating technology. You are given great opportunities to influence, to gain responsibility and to develop within the company. Our current production facilities are located in Linköping, Sweden and in Shanghai, China. In addition, we are now also establishing a production facility in the US.
As our Senior Development Engineer in our Advanced Engineering team, you will play a key role in developing and improving our efforts to provide high quality thin film technology products. The work mainly concerns thin films and material science related tasks, but you will also be involved in R&D work and assessments towards our coating solutions for customers.
Examples of Job Tasks
Adapting and developing existing solutions according to customer requests
Advanced materials characterization (microstructure, composition, thickness, etc.,)
Support our sales representatives with technical sales support
Be able to participate in customer discussions and interactions
Support our Coating Services and Product Development Units
Manage requests from our customers, e.g. post-mortem analysis, deviation analysis etc.
Manage and lead development projects
Ensure that Coating services teams produce the same coating at the different locations.
Translate the customer needs into achievable technical solutions within Coating Services.
Ensure correct process and equipment (i.e. coating qualification and fixturing)
Qualifications
To qualify for this position, a relevant engineering degree is required at PhD level. You may either have a PhD within the field of material science, materials chemistry, Thin Film Technology, or have several years of experience working at a technically advanced level in an engineering role related to coatings. Since we do not have all the equipment to analyze materials in-house (e.g. SEM, XRD, FIB), the applicant should be able to coordinate with external resources, typically universities and research institutes. The important thing is that you are now eager to apply your knowledge in a customer-focused business environment. We hope that you will achieve this by working with us at Impact Coatings to develop innovative solutions that comply with our customers' needs.
You also need to have a keen interest in technology, as well as the ability and willingness to become familiar with and improve upon our current production processes and technologies.
Since you have a central role in the development of our business, your personal qualities are of great importance to us. You are committed, driven, and exhibit a proactive approach to problem-solving. Furthermore, you recognize the value of working with others and building relationships based on communication, honesty, respect, and trust. You thrive in an international context and create conditions for developing and sharing knowledge and experience.
We have coating centers in Sweden and China, with plan to open in the US, therefor will international travel be required. Fluency in English is a requirement, Swedish is a merit as well as Mandarin.
From Us You Can Expect
High level of influence over work
World-class cutting-edge technology
International work with various contacts
Generous conditions regarding health insurance and pension conditions
Flexible working hours
Highly competent colleagues who appreciate our open and unpretentious working environment
Great working environment in modern premises
About the position
Monthly salary
Full time
Your will be located in Linköping, Sweden
International travel is expected
Reports to Head of Advanced Engineering
Application
In this recruitment process, we apply continuous selection and therefore want your application as soon as possible.
We look forward to receiving your application!
