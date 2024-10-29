Senior Development Engineer for a Leading Automotive Safety Company
2024-10-29
Passionate about safety?
Our client is dedicated to reducing serious injuries and fatalities from road accidents. Each day, they work towards this mission by designing and manufacturing advanced, high-quality safety solutions. We are now seeking a Senior Development Engineer to join their team and contribute to this vital mission.
ABOUT THE ROLE:
We are looking for an experienced development engineer to lead global projects in the seat belt and retractor domain. You will be part of a diverse, cross-functional team with members from multiple regions, working at the forefront of product development. Ideal candidates will bring a strong background in leading development projects involving seat belts and retractors, with additional experience in mechatronic and electronic components. This role focuses on the early stages of product development, where creativity, openness, and a fast-learning approach are essential, drawing on deep knowledge of existing products, production processes, and regulatory standards.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage global development projects in the seat belt/retractor sector, emphasizing quality and reliability.
Oversee project planning and execution, ensuring that timelines and technical goals are met, and that robust products are delivered on schedule.
Provide technical leadership and mentorship, fostering an environment of continuous learning and growth within the team.
Coordinate and communicate project updates with stakeholders, addressing concerns and ensuring transparent progress reporting.
Stay informed about company guidelines, industry trends, and new technologies to introduce innovative solutions and best practices.
This role includes some travel.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
A bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering, mechatronics, product development, or a related field (equivalent experience is also acceptable).
A minimum of 3 years of work experience in product development within the automotive industry.
The ability to inspire and motivate team members to achieve their best.
As a person, you are:
Driven
Communicative
Collaborative
Analytical
Innovative
A great emphasis will be placed on personal suitability.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full-time, long-term
Start date: As soon as possible or as per agreement
Location: Vårgårda
Contact person: Gustav Widman, gustav.widman@friday.se
Salary: Fixed monthly
Apply by clicking the link below. Be prompt with your application, as we continuously review candidates, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By partnering with our clients and candidates, we aim to find the best match for both. We achieve this by truly understanding our clients' and candidates' needs. We ensure that requirements and skill sets align, but, most importantly, we focus on harmonizing values and corporate culture, which both candidates and clients find ideal.
Our passion is to help people find their dream job in the IT & Tech field. This ambition is a significant part of the reason why Friday was founded, with the goal of finding workplaces that give you the "Friday feeling" every day.
We primarily focus on young engineers who are at the beginning of their careers or soon to graduate from university in the IT and Technology field. We believe that people reach their fullest potential when they look forward to going to work each day. "Friday - every day," how does that sound? Ersättning
