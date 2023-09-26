Senior Development Engineer
At HMS Industrial Networks, we value the tremendous contributions of our employees, and we recognize that it is our people that make HMS successful. We work hard to maintain our vibrant, innovative, and welcoming culture, and we strive to support our staff as they grow and develop both personally and professionally.
We are currently seeking a Senior Software Development Engineer to join our Anybus WiLD (Wireless/Linux Development) Team.
Are you driven by solving problems, have a curious mind and a keen interest in technology, want to continue to improve your hardware-related programming skills and are passionate about low-level C programming - then you've come to the right place!
We attach great importance to your personal qualities, characterized by your willingness and ability to learn new things, sharing your knowledge and being a team player.
We assume that you have a relevant education and several years of previous experience with embedded Linux and low-level C coding, since it will be part of your daily work. Knowledge about hardware, industrial protocols and wireless technologies as well as experience of development on platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi or similar is meritorious.
In addition, we are always on the lookout for someone with other interests or hobbies outside of work; be it board games, LEGO, sports, music, candy eating or something completely different.
ABOUT THE ROLE
You will work in our experienced software development team who specializes in deep diving into wireless products and solutions used in world-leading industrial networks, everything from Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to LTE and further towards 5G.
Industrial applications rely on the performance of these industrial networks. As a result, our software must meet demanding requirements such as fast data transfer, short cycle times and low latency. In addition, our software must offer protection and reliability. Industrial cyberattacks is a growing threat, so our software must also be armed with the latest cybersecurity measures.
Examples of responsibility and tasks:
• Develop and maintain great solutions for industrial wireless communication
• Actively work to maintain the high quality of our products' code base that enables continued easy maintenance
• Work with automated and continuous tests
• Perform necessary validation tests to achieve high reliability and conformity
We have a prestige-free working environment, where everyone wants to share their knowledge and help each other. For that reason, we prefer to work together in our Halmstad office, but working remotely a couple of days a week is an option.
We embrace agile values to increase delivery of customer value and minimize risk. We are constantly learning and try to keep short distances between decisions and implementation, meaning that there are plenty of opportunities to influence our way of working.
We also regularly meet and celebrate successes, socialize in various activities, participate in book clubs and developer forums, or from time to time participate in department Hackathons with the associated sugar rush and pizza coma.
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
Welcome to HMS, this is HMS!
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT AND THE APPLICATION
If you want to know more about the role, please contact recruiting manager Karin Karltorp, kaka@hms.se
. If you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact HR Andrea Wagner, anwa@hms.se
.
