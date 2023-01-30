Senior Development Director
2023-01-30
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 800 employees in several countries.
The position
In this position, you will be accountable for the development and delivery of Cambio's flagship products, COSMIC. Your responsibility will be to ensure that a patient's clinical information is available when needed the most, and at the same time enable clinicians to have specialized applications fit for their purpose. You will be joining our journey to enable a collaborative healthcare and welfare industry where clinical information is shared across application boundaries.
We are looking for a Senior Development Director to lead the teams working with our open platform that will enable the eHealth ecosystem where standardized information is core. You will be the manager for distributed global teams with most of your direct reports located in Linköping and Stockholm, but also teams in Sri Lanka. You will be responsible for the complete employee lifecycle, including hiring, performance reviews etc. Together with other managers, you will be responsible for setting targets, goals and ensure deliveries from the department. You will hire, onboard and support the growing teams by removing impediments, creating structure and coaching both teams and individuals.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeate everything we do.
About you
We believe that you have a background within software development and previous leadership experience. You have an agile mindset and are passionate about coaching people and developing others. You have excellent communication skills, describes yourself as a team player and builds trust by delivering on your promises.
Requirements
• 20 or more years within software development
• 15 or more years working with eHealth information systems
• 5 or more years experience in managing large scale, distributed development teams
• Experience working with multiple cultures and geographical dispersion
• Proven leadership skills
• Fluent in English, written and spoken
• Bachelors degree in Computer science or similar qualifications or experience
It's a bonus if you have
• Experience developing and/or working with Cambio products, especially COSMIC
Place of employment: Linköping, Stockholm
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here! (https://www.cambiogroup.com/)
