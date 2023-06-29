Senior Developer to Metodika
2023-06-29
Metodika is now looking for two Senior Developers to strengthen our team
Who we are
Metodika is a growing Medtech company, and our software is the core system running private clinics and hospitals in 9 countries, but mainly in the Nordic region. We constantly develop new functionalities for our clients, driven by their demands to stay ahead in the increasingly tech-dependent health care sector. We are a small team working closely with large and demanding clients. Metodika is part of the Carasent Group, listed on the Oslo stock exchange.
What you'll do
As a senior developer you can expect to work within many different domains of health care, enabling more efficient and patient focused care. It may be integrations with new health care applications, platform enhancement, new integrations with national systems and even new business areas. Your tasks will range from architecture and design to programming, all whilst in contact with our clients to understand how they want the system to work.
Who you are
You are an independent programmer with strong problem-solving skills and the ability to make well-informed decisions. You will be interested in creating solutions that will improve processes and increase patient satisfaction. We also believe you are comfortable with prioritizing our client's needs and ensuring that we meet their requirements and deadlines.
We believe that you have several years' experience working with software development; however, we are convinced that experience can be compensated for by a willingness to learn, so we will consider your personal abilities for this position.
Qualifications
• Experience with writing clean, scalable, and testable code.
• Knowledge of software development principles and best practices.
• Experience in relational database design and SQL.
• Knowledge of object-oriented programing.
• Fluent English
Nice to Have
• Previous experience from Medtech or Healthcare
• Swedish/Scandinavian language skills
• Experience with the following languages: 4D, Java script (browser or backend Node.js), c#, Java, PHP.
• University degree within software development
Benefits
• Competitive compensation and good benefits.
• 2 wellness hours/week & wellness allowance.
• 6 weeks of vacation.
• Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
• Private Healthcare Insurance.
• "Green bonus compensation" for not taking your car to work.
• Fantastic new spacey office just by Medborgarplatsen.
• Working for a company certified as "Excellent Employer 2023" (top 10% of companies named by Nyckeltalsinstitutet)
As part of our recruitment process we do background checks from SRI.
Any questions regarding the position please contact Gustaf Frithz gustaf.frithz@metodika.com
.
Is that you that we have described above? Please send in your application today. We will go through the applications on an ongoing bases and the job posting will be up until the positions is filled.
About Carasent
Anchored in the vision of enabling future care, Carasent provides healthcare organisations with a seamless ecosystem of integrated solutions that significantly reduce administrative burdens and improve patient engagement and healthcare delivery.
Through its wide portfolio of products and services, such as cloud-based electronic health record systems, tools for electronic patient communication and virtual visits, business intelligence solutions, and numerous existing partner integrations, Carasent offers the most flexible clinical business support available in the Nordic market today.
