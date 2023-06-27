Senior Developer
This is your chance to join our brilliant team of developers! We are a bunch of highly skilled developers who are looking for a new colleague to join us at Once Upon. The app already has over 4 million downloads and our goal is to keep growing fast, and steady.
Once Upon is a modern and flexible place to work in terms of technology as well as methodology. We offer an open and learning culture, where everyone has the freedom to explore, innovate and develop within their field. With a team of more than 10 developers, you will get the chance to share your knowledge and expertise, but also gain new skills and bounce out-of-the-box ideas with open-minded peers.
So, are you looking for a great career opportunity, and a little more happiness in your life? Keep reading!
About the role
You will be part of our product area, which today consists of almost 30 people, including CTO, app/web- and backend developers as well as CPO, experience designers and UX writers. Our teams work in close collaboration using agile and hypothesis-driven work methods to reach common goals and ambitions. Currently, in addition to our photo books, we are looking at developing new products and services, which you as a developer will be highly involved in. This means you will have a lot of influence over the company's technical platform and development.
What you'll do:
-
Build and maintain scalable solutions
-
Build integrations between systems
-
Continuously monitor, test, and optimize implementations
-
Deliver code that is modern, testable, and easy to maintain
-
Work closely in cross-functional teams consisting of colleagues in User Experience, Marketing, and Customer Care
-
Work sprint-based in an agile environment that promotes learning and development
-
Work to ensure excellent user experience
Your background
You probably have a degree in computer science or equivalent. We are looking for someone who has previous experience in development and if you have worked with React Native or React that is a big plus. You should also have experience writing testable and easy-to-read code in Javascript/Typescript. In order to feel really good with us, we believe that you are a person who likes to work in a fast and agile development process.
It is a plus if you also have experience in:
-
Firebase
-
AWS
-
GIT
-
CI / CD
-
Automatic tests
-
Product Development
Who you are
You are a person who genuinely enjoys working closely across teams and departments and thrives from collaborating with others to achieve results. In addition, you are an innovative thinker with an open mind to your own and others' ideas. To be successful in this role, you are also detail-oriented and have a sense of visuals (like UI and animations). Self-motivation and problem-solving skills come easy to you since you are a person who sees possibilities where others see obstacles.
Working at Once Upon
Our app was created to help people save their favorite moments in an easy and fun way, a little at a time, making everyone's memories shine. And that's how we want our workplace to be too - life (and work) at Once Upon should definitely be filled with happiness. Because happiness is the key to success, not the other way around. Right?
In our product area, we work in platform-independent teams, where each of the teams has all the competencies required for the development and maintenance of a certain value chain. Today we have four autonomous Product teams, curious to learn more? Here you can read all about our Tech-stack.
We are in no way static in the way we are organized, everyone's own curiosity to learn new things is what guides that person's development. Learning during working hours is something we're passionate about, we encourage everything from reading books, listening to pods or taking courses, whatever you need to help you grow. This flexible mindset not only affects how we do things but also where and when we do them. Here you can read the story behind our webapp - which is an excellent example of how we do things.
Location
Our headquarters are located in Skellefteå, in the North of Sweden. We also have offices in Piteå, Örnsköldsvik and Stockholm. We are remote flexible, but we also value the creativity and sense of community that follows from meeting face-to-face with colleagues.
Let's connect
Does this sound like your dream job? Then we can't wait to hear from you! Please help us get to know you by submitting your resume or LinkedIn profile on our website. You don't have to send us a cover letter, but please write a line or two where you let us know what you will bring to the table in this role. Applications in Swedish or English work equally fine.
We conduct competence-based recruitment, meaning that every person who applies to join Once Upon receives equal employment opportunities. We value a welcoming environment where everyone feels included, respected and empowered, regardless of their sex, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation or age.
If you have any questions about the job or work at Once Upon, don't hesitate to contact Chief People Officer Linnea Engman at linnea.engman@onceupon.se
. The last day of application is August 30th, and we will go through applications as soon as we're back from vacation in the beginning of August.
At Once Upon you have the chance to be part of something that truly makes people happy. We want to help people save their favourite moments in an easy and fun way, a little at a time, making everyone's memories shine. Today, there are just over 50 of us working at Once Upon. The app is translated into 12 languages, has been downloaded over 3 million times, with books delivered to over 109 countries, and we're still growing!
To be the best we can possibly be, we need all kinds of people that are able to look at things from all kinds of perspectives. That's why we need you, with your unique background, experiences and view on life. Want to be part of our story? Get in touch! Ersättning
