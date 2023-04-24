Senior Developer
Midasplayer AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Midasplayer AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Your role within our Kingdom
As a Tools Developer, you build tools used by level designers, operators, artists and other internal users in creating the content and features of our casual games. As part of the development team, you will enjoy a creative, challenging , and collaborative environment where your ideas will be every bit as valued as your programming expertise.
Design, architect and implement web tools required to develop and maintain game functionality, platform enhancements, and releases.
Take ownership of technical solutions. Align with internal and external stakeholders to drive solutions forward. Proactively identify deficiencies in processes and workflows and suggest solutions.
Work across product areas such as: web tooling, scripting, client code, build systems.
Learn new technologies quickly and adapt as you move between tasks.
Work closely with end users of your tools (fellow Kingsters). Continuously incorporate feedback and help colleagues both inside and outside of your team
Deliver code of the highest quality through good design.
Attention to detail and system testing on a timely basis.
Skills to create thrills
You have a strong passion for building tools that ultimately serve millions of users every day, working closely with client developers. You are a good communicator and happy to work with people from several different business units. You can translate business needs into technical requirements and implementation. You're excited about the opportunity to participate and shape how business critical content tools are developed, used and maintained on top of working with a multi- faceted team that covers wide competence domains.
Other skills include:
Solid knowledge of modern web frameworks (HTML, CSS and JavaScript, ReactJS, node, webpack)
Good understanding of web protocols like HTTP APIs like REST and JSON- RPC
Experience in Python scripting
Familiar working with UNIX environments, bash and git
Proficient in English, both written and spoken
Bonus points
Basic to medium C++ experience
Experience with developing mobile games
Experience with developing applications in C++
Experience with cross functional tools development
Working knowledge of virtualization solutions such as Docker
Knowledge of backend development in Java
About King
King is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world, with people all around the world playing one or more of our games, including franchises such as Candy Crush, Farm Heroes, Pet Rescue and Bubble Witch.
We have 249 million monthly active users as of fourth quarter 2019 across web, social and mobile platforms. King was acquired by Activision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq ATVI) in February 2016 and operates as an independent unit of the
company.
A Great Saga Needs All Sorts of Heroes
Making games is fun. Especially when you do it with people who share the same idea of what makes a good workplace great. We design games for everyone, no matter where they are or who they are, and we employ all sorts of people from all kinds of backgrounds to bring them to life. Truth is, we simply cannot expect diversity in our players and originality in our games without first nurturing it in our people. A great saga needs all sorts of heroes.
Making the World Playful
Making the World Playful is what inspires us to create new experiences and raise the bar. It's what makes King a place where we can all dream bigger, continue to add innovation to our games, broadening the portfolio and exploring new territories in mid- core and casual. We take the art and science of gaming to the next level through our curiosity for the unexplored, passion for games, respect for each other and love for our players - and we're not afraid to have fun along the way. In fact, together with our parent company Activision Blizzard and experts around the world, we believe having fun is good for you. There has never been a better time to join us. We're dreaming bigger and see a world of possibilities ahead. If you share our passion, our values, and our hunger to shape the future, join us in Making the World Playful!
About King
King is the game developer behind the world- famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as mobile game hits including Farm Heroes, Bubble Witch and Pet Rescue. Candy Crush is the top- grossing franchise in US app stores, a position it has held for the last two years, and King's games are being played by 245 million monthly active users as of Q3 2021. King, which is part of the Activision Blizzard group since its acquisition in 2016, employs nearly 2,000 people in game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin, and offices in San Francisco, New York, and Malta.
A Great Saga Needs All Sorts of Heroes
Making games is fun. Especially when you do it with people who share the same idea of what makes a good workplace great. We design games for everyone, no matter where they are or who they are, and we employ all sorts of people from all kinds of backgrounds to bring them to life. Truth is, we simply cannot expect diversity in our players and originality in our games without first nurturing it in our people. A great saga needs all sorts of heroes.
Making the World Playful
Making the World Playful is what inspires us to create new experiences and raise the bar. It's what makes King a place where we can all dream bigger, continue to add innovation to our games, broadening the portfolio and exploring new territories in mid- core and casual. We take the art and science of gaming to the next level through our curiosity for the unexplored, passion for games, respect for each other and love for our players - and we're not afraid to have fun along the way. In fact, together with our parent company Activision Blizzard and experts around the world, we believe having fun is good for you. There has never been a better time to join us. We're dreaming bigger and see a world of possibilities ahead. If you share our passion, our values, and our hunger to shape the future, join us in Making the World Playful!
Applications need to be in English.
Discover King at careers.king.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-24
https://careers.king.com/jobs/job/r017934-senior-developer-tools-i-candy-crush-soda/ Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Midasplayer AB
(org.nr 556653-2064)
Malmskillnadsgatan 19 (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7696042