Senior Developer

About the role

You will join 100 people strong development department and one of our cross functional development teams consisting of developers, testers, a tech lead and a product owner.

We believe in self organizing teams which will give you both freedom, responsibility and involvement while developing your team's systems - making work technically challenging and fun for all!

We strive for a truly innovative culture and have multiple activities or methods to boost innovation. We are using modern technologies such as Docker, Rancher/Kubernetes, Vue.js, Octopus Deploy and are constantly evaluating our next improvements!

We prefer you to be located in either our Växjö or Linköping office, but for the right person there is the possibility of placement in our other offices.

About you

You have at least 5 years of experience in Java - or similar languages but are willing to learn. Our tech stack also includes Spring, Hibernate, Junit, Tomcat, Oracle and more.

We have a microservices architecture, so knowledge of events and REST APIs are desirable, and with our web-based nature you are also willing to learn related front-end technologies.

You enjoy working in a team - as a team - and like us, you really believe in agile methodologies and processes.

We believe you have good communication skills and not only like to contribute to your team and the people around you, but also to the organization. As a person you show great responsibility, tend to make things happen and welcome change. We expect you to enjoy being part of an agile and healthy changing environment.

Competence and experience

The following skills and experience are required or highly valuable:

• Java 8+

• REST

• SQL, NoSQL

• System and solution architecture

• Docker, Rancher, Kubernetes

• Linux

• JavaScript, Node.js, Vue.js

• HTML5, CSS

Apply

If this sound like the right challenge for you, make sure to apply as soon as possible at https://career.ist.com/. We will not consider applications submitted by e-mail. Apply before 2023-02-12.

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to send us an e-mail or give us a call.

For more information, get in contact with the recruiting manager Bengt Welin, bengt.welin@ist.com

We're looking forward to hearing from you!

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
IST Group AB (org.nr 556254-0806), http://www.ist.com

Arbetsplats
IST

Jobbnummer
7349863

