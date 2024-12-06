Senior Developer
2024-12-06
Before Humly, Kristoffer (CPO) and Gustav (CEO) were college students and substitute teachers, dealing with the same problems many face with agencies: the last-minute work calls, the calls that don't come, the lack of power or say in your career, and so much more. So they built a home where educators are as important as the job itself. They built Humly, so educators globally can have the power to choose when, where, and how much they work - simply and easily, without hassle. With 23k+teachers across 7.5k+ schools/nurseries and growing, it's fair to say that Humly has turned into growth adventure.
About the RoleThis role requires a balance of technical expertise, leadership skills, and collaborative abilities to drive successful software projects.
As Humly has graduated from Startup to Scale-up, the internal definition of "great" for our engineering efforts changed from "ship quickly" to "deliver well tested, clean and maintainable solutions for scale". As an engineer in our growing team, your responsibility will be to make sure we live up to this transition. Over the years, we have accrued technical debt throughout our platform, and this is limiting our ability to build smarter and more efficient solutions. By contributing with strong experience across the web stack, using your skillsin data modelling, SQL, caching, migrations, API design, API integrations, and service architecture you will ensure that we have a better foundation for the future. The faster you help identify and restructure our legacy code base, the earlier you can shift focus to building interesting and value-creating solutions on top of this improved foundation.
Responsibilities Understand Humly's mission and vision and convert that in to high quality software solutions.
Design, develop, and maintain scalable, secure, and high-performing web applications.
Ensure code quality through rigorous testing, code reviews, and adherence to development best practices.
Collaborate with product owners, designers, and stakeholders to gather and refine requirements.
Contribute to the continuous improvement of team workflows and development processes.
Ensuring that we have good observability,monitor system performance and proactively implement improvements or fixes.
Our tech stack Frontend: React (looking at Solid), Typescript, Material-UI, GraphQL
Backend: Nest.js, Ruby on Rails (legacy), GraphQL, Postgres, Prisma
Infrastructure: Kubernetes, Redis, RabbitMQ, OpenSearch, Prometheus, Jaeger
CI/CD based on GitOps operational framework
Qualifications BA or MS degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field.
5+ years of professional experience in software engineering with relevant experience in our tech stack.
Confident in most of the concepts listed here: https://roadmap.sh/backend https://roadmap.sh/software-architect https://roadmap.sh/sql
Fluent in English.
Located in or around Gothenburg (or willing to relocate)
Exciting things about Humly's product team No sprints, but shaping and cycles: https://basecamp.com/shapeup
Business-focused and data-driven approach to development
Lots of influence in a small and flexible team
Hybrid office model - flexibility with responsibility, ~3 days at the office
International and diverse team
Real impact on quality education - a UN Sustainable Development Goal
Read more about our team here.
How we hireWe evaluate candidates continuously, don't wait - send us your application today!
Intro call- A first casual 30 minute conversation with our CTO about Humly's short and long-term goals and how those might be related to your personal career goals. This is a good time to discuss deal breakers and concerns you might have upfront.
Technical interview - A 1-hour deep-dive into the craft of software development with a couple of our engineers. We let you describe how you engage with problem solving and you can share your opinions about technical debt, project management, and favourite tech stacks. This is also an opportunity to learn more about what our team enjoys about working at Humly, and ask the hard questions.
CultureInterview- A 1-hour talk with our CTO and one of our founders into your previous experiences and learnings. Share with us your successes and failures and all the permutations in between. The goal is to get to know how what you've done before has shaped your perspective about the who/what/why/where/when of what you want to do next.
About Humly
Humly is a digital marketplace matching supply teachers and schools. 70 million teachers are needed globally to reach the 2030 UN sustainable development goals, and Humly is set to solve a piece of that puzzle.Humly has financially strong and active owners in Viking Ventures and Alfvén & Didrikson, and have raised 17 MEUR. We are in a scale-up phase in the UK and have high ambitions. The UK market alone is a 2 billion EUR, and Humly has a first mover advantage.Humly has 80 employees working at our offices in Gothenburg, Sweden and at several sites in the UK. The marketplace has over 5,000 active educators and over 5,000 active schools that each year helps save more than 1,000,000 hours of education. Ersättning
