Senior Developer - JavaScript - Search & Compare
2023-10-02
On our path to becoming the world's favorite way to shop, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent network, accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We are on a mission to liberate humanity from all the meaningless time spent managing their purchases and finances, so they can do more of what they love. We're in search of global talent eager to embrace our atmosphere and defy their own expectations.
We are seeking a talented JavaScript Developer to join our team in creating the ultimate shopping experience. As a member of one of our cross-functional teams, you will play a key role in helping users find, compare, and purchase the perfect products.
Join us in our mission to be the most beloved shopping platform in the world!
What you'll do:
Be part of a fast paced team building features used by millions of users
Write high quality, well-tested code
Be part of the product development, from idea, to design, to implementation
Own services end to end. Decide how best to build, test, deploy and monitor.
Succeed, fail, and learn together with other talented people. We believe in an environment that provides an opportunity for growth and see education as an outcome of failure that gets us closer to the next breakthrough.
Take ownership of system design, collaborate with domain architects, own end-to-end problems, manage stakeholder communication, and mentor junior engineers
Drive knowledge sharing through demos, presentations, and tutorials
Minimun requirements
5+ years of experience building maintainable, clean, and well-tested user-facing code
Love writing Javascript or TypeScript (React, Redux, Node experience a plus)
Great engineering skills and strong computer science fundamentals
Excellent teamwork and communication skills
Thoughtful balance between shipping code quickly and adhering to best practices
Ability to perform and thrive in a fast-paced environment
Experience with APIs and product development
Experience with Agile practices (Pairing, TDD, BDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery)
If you are passionate about technology, enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, and want to make a real impact on the world, we want to hear from you! Apply today and let's build something great together.
Please note: Even though Klarna is a fully remote company, we love and appreciate a close team collaboration within the Search & Compare Group. This means that this job opportunity requires a valid work permit in Sweden, and we don't offer relocation support (If you relocate on your own, that is ok). We also expect you to be able to come to the office, located at Sveavägen 46, Stockholm at least once a week.
What we offer:
Diversity & Community
With our diversity of skills, perspectives and backgrounds, we can create, innovate, and disrupt like no other. Diversity is part of who we are, and essential to our success.
Ownership & Impact
Here, every voice matters. We're organized into hundreds of small teams, each run like a start-up, focused on their own problem-space.
Trust & Collaboration
Successes and failures are won together at Klarna in a melting pot of teams. Win, lose, and learn, we're on this path together.
If you love what you do, you should love where you do it. We appreciate that everyone's different and has their own preferences of where and how to work. We genuinely believe in the power of regular face-to-face interactions in building close connections with our teams, but we also strongly believe people can work effectively remotely. This means that combining both is the key to success.
At Klarna, You can choose between working from the office, hybrid within your employment country, or even outside of it for up to 20 working days per year. Flex it up!
Challenges & Rewards
We take a very Swedish approach to benefits. Support for parents, health and wellness perks-we've got you covered.
About Klarna
Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 6,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. For more information, visit Klarna.com
