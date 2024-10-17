Senior Designer, UX Creation
Who are you? And how can you make an impact?
Are you a seasoned UX designer with a passion for creating exceptional user experiences? We are seeking a highly skilled and creative individual to join our team as a Senior UX Designer. In this role, you will play a pivotal part in shaping the user journey for our digital products. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, you will lead projects from concept to execution, ensuring that our products not only meet but exceed user expectations. If you are a strategic thinker, possess a wealth of experience in UX design, and thrive in a collaborative environment, we invite you to bring your talents to our dynamic team. You thrive in a collaborative environment, where you contribute to a friendly and supportive team while also engaging with the broader UX Chapter within Volvo Digital and IT, benefiting from knowledge sharing and other activities.
Responsibilities:
* Execute a range of UX activities across our platforms, ensuring the delivery of valuable, desirable and intuitive solutions.
* Utilize your design skills to visualize concepts, ensuring that abstract ideas are translated into tangible and impactful designs.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to reimagine and improve user interfaces, enhancing the overall user experience.
* Take charge of managing stakeholders, understanding their requirements, and aligning design solutions with business goals.
* Communicate effectively with diverse teams, facilitating collaboration and ensuring a well defined design process.
* Contribute to the development and implementation of design best practices and methodologies.
* Oversee the end-to-end design process, from ideation to implementation, ensuring the highest quality in design execution. ·
* Ensure that work is delivered in accordance with set guidelines and appointed design system.
* Ensure compliance with best practice standards (UX, brand, design system, relevant legal and accessibility standards etc., and secure optimal implementation.
* Mentor, provide constructive feedback and guide the development of other designers.
* Actively participate in the larger UX Chapter within Volvo Digital and IT, contributing to knowledge sharing initiatives and engaging in collaborative activities.
Qualifications:
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field such as Human-Computer Interaction, Interaction Design, User Experience, or a related discipline.
* 5+ years of professional experience in UX design.
* Demonstrated experience in leading and managing UX projects from concept to delivery.
* Strong portfolio showcasing a variety of successful design projects across different platforms and devices.
* Ability to present and articulate design decisions to both designers and non-designers.
* Familiarity with design tools such as Sketch, Figma, or Adobe Creative Suite
Join us at Volvo, where your expertise will shape the future of user experiences within a global, innovative company.
This is us, your new colleagues
The User Experience Design Chapter in Digital Delivery collaborates with other parts of the organization, to foster an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We are team players with common ambitions, and we win together by uncovering user needs through collected data and inputs to improve the usability of products and services across the Volvo Group. Our UX Design Chapter team are tasked with securing consistent user experience, interaction and visual treatment across products and services, considering a cohesive holistic experience that is findable, credible, accessible, useful, useable, and desirable. Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us? Are you as passionate about making an impact by design as we are? Are you thriving in a large complex organization, happy to collaborate and facilitate an excellent user centric approach in order to amplify the value of design?
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
