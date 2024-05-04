Senior Designer to leading energy company!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a Designer to join the company's Marketing Studio team. The team consists of content creators and designers working across Finland, Norway and Sweden. You are offered a varied role and will be responsible for leading the creative work in the team. If you have extensive experience in visual design and want to take the next step in your career, this is the perfect job for you. Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a Nordic energy company. Their purpose is to power a world where people, businesses and nature thrive together. They are one of the cleanest energy producers in Europe and their actions are guided by their ambitious environmental targets. They generate and deliver clean energy reliably and help industries to decarbonise their processes and grow. Our client are now looking for a content creator to join their team.
This role is focused on visual design, i.e., ads, images, social media, illustrations, moving images and video. You will manage production of a variety of formats for different channels. Ideation, concept and campaign creation for smaller campaigns is also included as well as collaboration with external agency for larger campaigns. You will be a part of Fortum's in-house Marketing Studio. The Marketing Studio is a small team with content creators and designers working across Finland, Norway and Sweden.
The assigment is a maternity leave substitute for one year.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• On-brand creation and production of text, images and moving images/video supporting marketing
• E-commerce and customer communication for B2C and B2B electricity customers
• Manage production of a variety of formats for different channels
• Close collaboration with the rest of the Nordic marketing, e-commerce and customers communication team
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Visual design skills
• Work experience in relevant tools including the Adobe suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Indesign, After effects)
• Experience in Figma and AI tools for text and image creation
• Experience from CMS (perferrably Contentful), Bannerflow as well as GA and Meta analytics tools is a plus
• Is fluent in Swedish and English
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Driven and takes own initiatives
• Creative
• Collaborates well with others
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15104234". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8657568